Woof: Huskies Land Transfer Offensive Lineman

Happy Wednesday Husky fans. The Husky staff got some good news today when Jalen Klemm, a former 4-star recruit in the 2022 class. Listed at 6’5” and around 280 pounds Klemm is an intriguing offensive lineman who committed to Kansas State over offers from Arizona, ASU, and Nebraska.

247 Sports rated him as the 20th best offensive lineman in the class. After redshirting this last season Klemm opted to enter the transfer portal and he has 4 years to play 4. Oddly enough his dad is former Oregon Duck coach Adrian Klemm (who took a job with the New England Patriots this past offseason). It sounds like Klemm will be joining the program this summer and he should add depth along the line.

Husky fans welcome Jalen to Montlake.