 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Hurdling Huskies and Dashing Dawgs

Your mid-week Husky Athletics link roundup.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

Right to the links today:

Dots

  • Dawgs with a chance to win some hardware at the NCAA Championships today:

  • Facilities tour? Dorm rooms (please no)?

  • Have thoughts about the current state of the UW football program and athletic department? Of course you do, that’s why you’re here. Share your perspective in the On Montlake fan survey. He did a similar survey at the Athletic with interesting results!

  • Hmmmmm...

  • Departing volleyball player Sophie Summers with a message for Washington:

  • On the less sunny side of things:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...