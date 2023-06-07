Wednesday Dots: Hurdling Huskies and Dashing Dawgs

Right to the links today:
Dots
- Dawgs with a chance to win some hardware at the NCAA Championships today:
| 1⃣1⃣ Dawgs on the big stage today.— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 7, 2023
NCAA Championships Men's Day 1
Austin, TX
⏰ https://t.co/ZkEpr6ocWX
https://t.co/9uGbbb3Zhk
ESPN2 at 4:30pm PT
ESPN+ (https://t.co/j0dxol972D)#GoHuskies x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/zeooolLGMd
- Facilities tour? Dorm rooms (please no)?
Coming soon pic.twitter.com/QOOMgDtSl8— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 6, 2023
- Have thoughts about the current state of the UW football program and athletic department? Of course you do, that’s why you’re here. Share your perspective in the On Montlake fan survey. He did a similar survey at the Athletic with interesting results!
- With Lamar transfer Nate Calmese joining the basketball team, here’s an updated projected starting five from SI.
- Hmmmmm...
The CFBPA is organizing a boycott of the 2024 EA Sports college football video game. The payout for athletes is expected to be roughly $500.— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) June 7, 2023
"They should not opt into it. It is just a ridiculously low amount of money."
Details from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/AfW7jmUWAF pic.twitter.com/LL27mq27l3
- Departing volleyball player Sophie Summers with a message for Washington:
✍️ Dear Washington— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 7, 2023
"Now, as I prepare to leave this place I have come to call home, I challenge myself to leap forward with courage. Washington has prepared me for the world that lies beyond this one." - @UWVolleyball's Sophie Summers#GoHuskies x #UWGrad23
- On the less sunny side of things:
On Aug. 9, 2022, Amber Bunch surrendered her law license to the Georgia Supreme Court amid allegations she withdrew a client’s settlement funds for personal use.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 6, 2023
Bunch — who resigned in March — was UW's director of football NIL strategy at the time: https://t.co/MvAcbcevd1
