Tuesday Dots: Portal Pickup

- UW’s MBB team added Lamar transfer Nate Calmese. The 6’2” guard finished last season 2nd among all freshmen in points per game (17.6) and provides much needed depth and scoring potential to a Husky team that struggled offensively.
- NIL collectives, including Montlake Futures, will be meeting with members of congress to discuss national legislation standardizing NIL rules. Representatives from UW’s main NIL collective will join representatives from the collectives supporting Tennessee, Ole Miss, Clemson, and Georgia at a summit in DC organized by the University of Arizona.
- UW & WIAA have agreed to a 1-year deal to host the state football championship games at Husky Stadium this December. The move marks the return of the HS football state championships to Seattle, which hasn’t hosted the games since 1994 when the event was moved to Tacoma. I’m crossing my fingers that my Lincoln Lynx can get there.
