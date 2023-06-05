 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Home again, home again

Dawgs end seasons with heads held high

By andrewberg7
/ new

Going where the climate suits my Dots

I’m going where the climate suits my Dots

Going where the climate suits my Dots

Don’t wanna be treated this a way

(Photo Credit: GoHuskies.com)

  • Baylee Klingler, appropriately, had the Dawgs’ only hit off of Canady in the last game of her Husky career. She is part of a graduating class that reached a pair of World Series and won a mountain of memorable games. But the cupboard is well-stocked, as Scott Hanson writes for the Seattle Times. With Meylan in the circle and Rylee Holtorf and Brooklyn Carter just scratching the surface, they should remain very dangerous.

  • The Husky Baseball season ended in similar fashion on Sunday. The Dawgs succumbed to Dallas Baptist, who they had previously beaten in the opening round of the regional. The wheels came off in the run prevention department about halfway through the Oral Roberts game and the Dawgs weren’t able to get back on track in this 9-1 loss.

  • The Pac-12 asserted its dominance of the Ivy League in Men’s Rowing in New Jersey over the weekend. The Dawgs finished second to Cal at the IRA Championships. The two West Coast schools finished ahead of Yale, Princeton, and Harvard. I sure hope those other rowers have career backup plans.

  • With spring practices behind us, rosters are rounding into form and it is a bit easier to see the outlines of the college football teams that will line up in the fall. To that end, Scott Eklund talked to scouts about what they see in the Washington team that figures to start the year ranked in the top 10 nationally.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...