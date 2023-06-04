Husky Softball/Baseball Game Thread

On Friday morning we had both the UW Baseball and Softball teams playing in the postseason in games that started at 10a PT. Well we get a repeat as both squads are fighting to keep their season alive at 12p PT today.

The softball team won their first game of the Women’s College World Series on Friday defeating #15 Utah by a score of 4-1. SS Rylee Holtorf was the hero going 3-3 with a HR and 3 RBI to power the Dawgs to victory. Yesterday, Washington took on #3 Florida State and fell by a score of 3-1. The Huskies on runners had the tying run on 1st with 1 out in the 7th inning but FSU’s shortstop made a tremendous leaping grab to save a base hit and was able to double off the runner on 2nd for a crushing game-ending double play.

Now the Dawgs get a 4th game this season against Stanford. Washington won the regular season series 2-1 near the end of the year but will have to face NiJaree Canady who won the national freshman of the year after going 16-2 with an absurd 0.53 E.R.A. Canady started in the one game that Stanford took off the Huskies this year.

Meanwhile the Baseball team blew a golden opportunity to advance to Super Regionals yesterday. Washington upset Dallas Baptist in the first game of the group on Friday and were fortunate when Oral Roberts took out the host Oklahoma State Cowboys to set up a 3 vs. 4 matchup in the winner’s bracket. The Dawgs got out to an early 8-0 lead but the pitching collapsed and Washington lost 15-12. They get another break though as Dallas Baptist eliminated Oklahoma State so it will be a rematch versus DBU today.

It is an elimination game however so UW will need to win this plus a pair against Oral Roberts to advance now. The first of those games would come later tonight with a final winner-takes-all game if necessary on Monday.

Softball Opponent: #9 Stanford Cardinal

Softball Game Time: 12p PT/2p CT (local)

Softball TV/Streaming: ABC/Espn.com/watch

***

Baseball Opponent: Dallas Baptist

Baseball Game Time: 12p PT/2p CT (local)

Baseball TV/Streaming: ESPN+/Espn.com/watch

Then IF the Huskies win:

Baseball Opponent: Oral Roberts

Baseball Game Time: 6p PT/8p CT (local)

Baseball TV/Streaming: ESPN+/Espn.com/watch