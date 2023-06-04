Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some New Offers That Have Gone Out

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaching staff headed down to Western Oregon this weekend to check out some prospects at camp (called the Northwest Showcase). It appears several prospects impressed the Husky staff enough to get an offer from UW. Here is a look at some of those prospects:

3 star linebacker Clay Martineau from Oregon City HS, OR got a Husky offer after participating in camp. Rated as the 132nd best linebacker in the 2024 class, Martineau is a 2 way player on his high school team, but it sounds like he prefers to play linebacker in college (UW looks like it will take 2-3 linebackers in the 2024 class). Listed at 6’3” and around 210 pounds, Martineau holds offers from Boise State, BYU, Nevada, and UW.

2025 offensive tackle Demetri Manning from Bellevue HS, WA was also offered by the Husky staff after participating at the Northwest Showcase. Listed at 6’7” and around 340 pounds, Manning has already been offered by Cal, Colorado, Louisville, Oregon, and UW. It looks like Manning is one of the top offensive lineman in state in the 2025 class and it’s good to see UW get in early and offer him (he is not currently ranked).

2027 cornerback Josiah Molden from West Linn HS, OR was also offered by the Husky staff after a strong showing at the Northwest Showcase. Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Molden holds offers from the hometown Ducks (his dad’s alma mater), and UW (his brothers). The offers from UW, and Oregon are likely just the first 2 offers but I would not be surprised if in the end the battle for his commitment comes down to the rival schools.

3 star wide receiver Cory Butler from Centennial HS, CA was also offered by UW this weekend. Rated as the 42nd best wide receiver in the 2025 class, Butler has elite speed (10.8 100 speed as a sophomore), and has already held offers from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and now UW. Listed at 5’8” and around 170 pounds, Butler is a bit smaller than other wideouts being pursued by the Husky staff, but I am sure the Husky staff loves his speed and elite playmaking.

Unranked wide receiver Caden Butler from Olathe HS, KS was another wideout offered by the Husky staff. Currently unranked, Butler holds offers from Oregon, Oregon State, and UW. Listed at 6’0” and around 175 pounds, Butler trekked up to the northwest to showcase his skillset in front of the northwest schools, and his effort paid off.

Over the next couple of weeks we will see the Husky staff check out more prospects at camps around the country, and then head into the official visits towards the middle to end of June. That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.