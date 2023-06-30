Friday Dots: Untroubled Waters

Friday Dots
- Washington picked up a commitment yesterday from 4-star DB Peyton Waters who talked with Greg Biggins about the decision here. His highlight video is a lot of fun to watch.
Committed ☔️☔️☔️@UW_Football @KalenDeBoer @CoachMorrell3 @latsondheimer @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @bcchsfbpatriots @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/w7IeXGCr28— Peyton Waters (@Peyton17Waters) June 29, 2023
- The Huskies appear to be on track to also pick up a commitment from Ohio 4-star DL/ED Dominic Kirks who is announcing his choice today. 247’s Midwest regional expert Allen Trieu has in a crystal ball for UW to land Kirks.
My University of Washington Commitment speech! in a room filled with Family, Future UDUB teammates, Coaching/Recruiting Staff, Alumni , Mayor Of Seattle and others!— JASON ROBINSON JR (@JasonR0binsonJR) June 29, 2023
Go Huskies! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Edrnjq40ML
Top 10 FBS #CollegeFootball teams who have won the big passing play (15+ yards) battle the highest percentage of games the last three years:— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) June 29, 2023
1️⃣ @AlabamaFTBL - 80%
2️⃣ @FresnoStateFB - 73%
3️⃣ @PennStateFball - 71%
4️⃣ @UW_Football - 69%
5️⃣ @uscfootball - 69%
6️⃣ @WKUFootball - 68%
7️⃣…
Washington Athletics Dots
- There are a lot of Husky rowers at the Henley Royal Regatta in the United Kingdom today. Check out the full list below in the tweet thread. Some already happened in the wee hours this morning Pacific time.
Here's a full schedule (chronological order) of UW-related races on Friday at @HenleyRegatta. The live video stream (link below) begins at 12:50 am PT early Friday.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) June 29, 2023
https://t.co/Sylsyx4s2t
1/7#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat x #WomenOfWashington x #HRR23
@silentRainn SMASHES her first professional and extends the Pride’s lead to 3-0 in the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/GPlygskSL1— Women's Professional Fastpitch (@wprofastpitch) June 29, 2023
- The addition of a pair of transfers for the Men’s Basketball team is now officially offical.
️ @wilhelmd13 is officially a Husky!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 29, 2023
>> https://t.co/wJNSbnDinr#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Fv4ucvZhmF
️ @NateCalmese is officially joining the Dawgs!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 29, 2023
>> https://t.co/wJNSbnDQcZ#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/x9tDDpNI64
