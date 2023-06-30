 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Untroubled Waters

Washington added one 4-star recruit yesterday and hopefully another will be in the boat shortly

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Football: Michigan State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Friday Dots

  • The Huskies appear to be on track to also pick up a commitment from Ohio 4-star DL/ED Dominic Kirks who is announcing his choice today. 247’s Midwest regional expert Allen Trieu has in a crystal ball for UW to land Kirks.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • There are a lot of Husky rowers at the Henley Royal Regatta in the United Kingdom today. Check out the full list below in the tweet thread. Some already happened in the wee hours this morning Pacific time.

  • The addition of a pair of transfers for the Men’s Basketball team is now officially offical.

