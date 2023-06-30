Woof: Huskies Land Four-Star Ohio Defensive Lineman

The Husky coaches got some more good news today when 4-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks from Villa Angela-St Joseph HS, OH committed to UW.

Kirks, who visited Washington in the middle of June, chose UW over offers from Wisconsin, Pitt, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Listed at 6’5” and around 250 pounds, Kirks has the ability to play on the edge or possibly grow into an interior defensive lineman.

When you watch his film you can see how disruptive he is along the defensive line with his length, and power which should translate to the collegiate game.

The Huskies will likely see 2 edge players enter the NFL draft after this season (Bralen Trice and ZTF), and the coaching staff would like to bring in at least 2-3 edge players to the 2024 class. With Maurice Heims, Lance Holtzclaw, Zach Durfee, and Jacob Lane already in the program Kirks could compete for playing time right away but he will likely be eased into the rotation after a year in the weight room.

Kirks becomes the 12th member of the 2024 class so far and the 11th commitment in the last week.

Husky fans please welcome Dominic to Montlake.