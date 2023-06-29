Thursday Dots: Decision Days

Football Dots
- It’s expected to be decision day for 4-star ATH Peyton Waters who has the Huskies in his final 7 and just wrapped up a trip to UW last weekend. He also took OVs to Utah, Stanford, UCLA, and Northwestern. Greg Biggins caught up with Peyton a few days ago to talk about the visit to Seattle and yesterday put in a crystal ball pick for him to make that his college home.
- 4-star Ohioan DL/EDGE Dominic Kirks will be making a commitment at some time tomorrow and the Midwest 247 lead analyst Allen Trieu has put in a crystal ball pick for him to end up at Washington.
- 3-star Arizona EDGE target Damarrion White will make his college decision on Saturday with a final 3 of Arizona, Oregon State, and Washington.
- This tweet is an article but Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy has some glowing words about Troy Fautanu.
Remember the name Troy Fautanu. You’ll likely be hearing it called early in next April’s draft.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 29, 2023
Most NFL draft followers already know about @UW_Football prospects like QB Michael Penix, WR Rome Odunze, & EDGE Braylen Trice, who are all popular names in “way too early” lists,… pic.twitter.com/cS3DHAToGx
- Former UW staffer (and now 247 Sports recruiting analyst) Cooper Petagna had these thoughts on Fautanu based on Jim’s comment: “We turned the heat up on TF and his recruitment after watching his performance against IMG and future 1st rounder Nolan Smith as a senior. Legit VB background in high school + measured with 34+ arms which made us believe he could play OT in Pac-12. Why senior tape is important.”
- On Montlake’s Say Who Say Pod has a new episode talking with Ryan Nanni and discussing UW recruiting.
Fun post by @CFBNumbers comparing college football to Premier League and some promotion/relegation simulations for each conference.— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) June 29, 2023
Also, I need everyone to see this chart and come to terms with the teams on the same line as Tottenham and how you emotionally feel about that. https://t.co/zq3SEexevY pic.twitter.com/IrewTxraq1
Washington Athletics Dots
Watch a video replay of Washington's @HenleyRegatta Prince Albert Challenge Cup race from this morning:https://t.co/9fYUyYMDge— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) June 29, 2023
On to the semifinals on Friday!#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat x #HRR23 pic.twitter.com/AlaNFmQiiu
"Can't get rid of me that fast" - @ReynoldsSami— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 28, 2023
We are excited to share that Sami Reynolds will be joining the staff as a student assistant!
>> https://t.co/ag6xfSSLwi#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/1mgocqMvBx
#NCAASoftball transfer news: Another ex-Husky has found her new home, as Angie Yellen is headed to San Diego Statehttps://t.co/hNyHRnLs9L— Easily Excit(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) June 28, 2023
Loading comments...