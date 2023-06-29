Woof: Huskies Land 4-Star Defensive Back

The Huskies continued their hot streak on the recruiting trail when composite 4 star defensive back Peyton Waters from Birmingham HS in Van Nuys, CA committed to UW today.

Rated by the 247 Composite as the 30th best athlete in the country, Waters is an intriguing prospect who can play anywhere in the secondary. The Husky staff brought in Waters this last weekend for an official visit and they were able to beat out Utah, Stanford, Northwestern, and UCLA for his pledge.

Listed at 6’2” and around 170 pounds, Waters has good size and speed right now. When you watch him play you can see how fluid of an athlete he is out on the field (in most games he looks like the best player on the field). The Husky defensive staff would love to get Waters in their program and watch him flourish. MaxPreps listed the do-everything star as rushing for 491 yards and 11 TDs on 8.3 YPC, catching 60 balls for 1,077 yards and another 11 TDs, while making 51 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 4 INTs on the defensive side of the ball. Plus he scored a TD via fumble return, interception return, punt return, and blocked punt return.

With the graduation of Asa Turner, and Dom Hampton as well as any other departures from the secondary the Husky staff are looking to add at least 3 defensive backs in the 2024 class (they currently have 1 committed- Elias Johnson). Waters will likely get the chance to redshirt and possibly contribute on special teams once he hits campus.

Waters becomes the 11th Husky commit so far in the class of 2024 and the 6th on the defensive side of the ball.