 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: All Aboard

Recapping all the recent commits, a 2023 bowl projection, and some NIL analysis.

By Jeff Gorman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Portland State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Too low to find my way,

Too high to wonder why.

I’ve touched this place before,

Somewhere in another Dots.

Dots

  • Coach Tarr threw out the first pitch for the Mariners last night:

  • Dubs depictions:

  • Some terrific data and analysis here on NILs:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...