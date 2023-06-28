Wednesday Dots: All Aboard

Too low to find my way,
Too high to wonder why.
I’ve touched this place before,
Somewhere in another Dots.
Dots
- Washington received a flurry of commits over the past days, and Christian Caple has you covered with a look at each one, including comments from their high school coaches.
- The most recent commit came in last night, from Portland’s Elias Johnson, a 6-3 cornerback prospect.
- Coach Tarr threw out the first pitch for the Mariners last night:
.@CoachTarr brought the heat— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 28, 2023
Thank you @Mariners for having Coach Tarr out to throw the ceremonial first pitch!#MightyAreTheWomen x #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/clpTvyErji
- Dubs depictions:
We asked the guys to draw @DubsUW from memory...— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 27, 2023
The results did not disappoint #GoHuskies x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/1M0WR0cv6H
- Washington is projected to play in the Fiesta Bowl by Athlon.
- Husky Stadium makes this list of toughest places to play in 2023.
- Some terrific data and analysis here on NILs:
In a report published today, Opendorse projects $1.175 billion to be spent on NIL in 2023-24, with $595M on P5 football teams.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 28, 2023
Opendorse projects the average P5 collective budget to be between $5-10M with G5 collectives at around $1-2M.https://t.co/OR10GQhYYo pic.twitter.com/DECaYCSWBj
