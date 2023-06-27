Tuesday Dots: High Five!

Football Dots
- A relatively quiet Monday in Husky Nation, saw a modest 5 commits in one day and Mike Vorel was there to help track the action. Actually it was Chaos and the Washington Huskies earned a commitment from Quarterback Demaricus Davis, D-Lineman Ratumana Bulabalavu, Linebacker Khmori House, D-Lineman Omar Khan, and Edge Noah Carter.
- Mike Vorel also rounds up the last three days of Husky commits.
Is your head spinning from all the recent Husky commits? @mikevorel rounds up a wild stretch that saw UW snag eight verbal commitments in three days, including five on Monday. https://t.co/xRDSZ4SB97— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 27, 2023
- Dawgman covers the recruiting haul and what it means for Washington.
In a span of 8 hours, @UW_Football landed their largest single-day recruiting haul in over a decade, bringing back memories of the event known as the 'St. Tosh's Day Massacre'. But under Kalen DeBoer, this day looks to have staying power. @Dawgman247https://t.co/T1j7MkAvZi— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) June 27, 2023
- New Washington QB Commit Demaricus Davis breaks down why he chose UW with Dawgman.
And there it is. @UW_Football gets their QB. 5th commitment today It's been busy https://t.co/aOFMVSKgHT— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) June 27, 2023
- College Football Classics throws one back to the 1996 Apple Cup.
#12 Washington vs Washington St (1996) pic.twitter.com/GZEPaWsF6c— College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) June 26, 2023
- Jon Wilner covers 6 potential outcomes for Pac 12 Media Rights.
Six unlikely outcomes for the #Pac12 media rights negotiations that probably shouldn't be ignored until the deal is finalizedhttps://t.co/JXppxh8tEu— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 26, 2023
- UW Football had a day
June 27, 2023
- More to come?
Open the flood gates! Santa sent us some stocking stuffers. #WeRollin #MontlakeMotion23 #BowDown Xmas in June pic.twitter.com/wwqcIqvUJR— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) June 27, 2023
- SB Live makes a prediction on a 2024 CB
Prediction: Washington Huskies to land fast-rising Northwest star https://t.co/Eyw08dZOaF pic.twitter.com/fUeNeRehCb— Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) June 26, 2023
- UW Hoops will be officially playing in Las Vegas this November. The 4 team tournament will include 3 teams that were top 20 NET teams last year including San Diego State, Saint Mary’s and Xavier.
Huskies to play in Vegas tournament with San Diego State, Saint Mary's and Xavier in November.— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 26, 2023
https://t.co/qK7VWRzafm #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/DXu29q9cxc
Loading comments...