Tuesday Dots: High Five!

The Huskies land Five recruits in one day and more could be just around the corner.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Washington at Oregon Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel also rounds up the last three days of Husky commits.

  • Dawgman covers the recruiting haul and what it means for Washington.

  • New Washington QB Commit Demaricus Davis breaks down why he chose UW with Dawgman.

  • College Football Classics throws one back to the 1996 Apple Cup.

  • Jon Wilner covers 6 potential outcomes for Pac 12 Media Rights.

  • UW Football had a day

  • More to come?

  • SB Live makes a prediction on a 2024 CB

  • UW Hoops will be officially playing in Las Vegas this November. The 4 team tournament will include 3 teams that were top 20 NET teams last year including San Diego State, Saint Mary’s and Xavier.

