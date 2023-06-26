Woof: Washington Adds QB for Class of 2024

After already picking up a trio of pass catchers this weekend, the Huskies added someone to get them the ball after getting a verbal commitment from Dermaricus Davis.

The QB out of Etiwanda HS (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) was part of the Huskies’ big recruiting weekend and helps to tie the class together. He took official visits to Arizona and Oregon State earlier in the month and also fielded offers from BYU and Minnesota. He’s currently unrated in the 247 Sports Composite but holds an 87 rating from 247 Sports.

At 6’4 and 190 pounds, Davis isn’t quite as tall as reclassified 2024 4-star commit Austin Mack (now joining the team this fall) but he definitely has height at the QB position. Last season as a junior he threw for 3,190 yards and 22 TDs. He isn’t considered a dual threat QB but clearly still has above average mobility and the ability to scramble and pick up 1st downs even if he won’t have a lot of pure QB runs called for him. The arm strength is evident in his highlights but it almost always comes down to processing speed and command of an offense that ultimately determines quarterback success.

The Huskies needed at least one QB in the class of 2024 and considered having two with Michael Penix Jr. graduating. Dylan Morris will be a senior when Davis arrives on campus and Austin Mack will (hopefully) have just redshirted.

Washington has not had the best of luck recruiting the QB spot in recent years. 5-star Sam Huard transferred out after 2 seasons. In 2022 the Dawgs struck out after Jackson Stratton decommitted following the coaching change. Lincoln Kienholz committed after last June’s big weekend but flipped to Ohio State just before signing day. Local Garfield star EJ Caminong committed for the class of 2024 but recently decommitted and seems likely to end up at California. Keeping a hold of QBs in the current transfer/decommit-happy climate is not an easy task.

Davis becomes the 9th overall commit in the class of 2024 and the 8th player to add a verbal pledge since Saturday. He’s also not likely to be the last in what promises to still be a busy week.

Here are Davis’ highlights.