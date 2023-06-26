 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Everybody on the Boat!

Husky football gathers recruiting momentum with several commitments

By andrewberg7
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

  • We waited all spring for the last two weeks of Husky recruiting. While many rivals prioritized early commitments in this cycle, UW grouped as many official visitors as possible over two weekends in late June. The bulk of those visitors were on campus over the weekend and started to pay immediate dividends. Mike Vorel has the summaries for the two receivers who jumped in the boat, as well as the tight end who looks like a perfect fit with how the Dawgs use the position.

  • Of course, you don’t have to go far for great Husky recruiting coverage. Our own Aaron has great writeups for the commitments of Justin Robinson, Justice Williams, and Decker DeGraaf. And don’t turn that dial on your phone because it sounds like there could be quite a bit more news on the recruiting front in the coming hours and days.

  • Following in the footsteps of other UW Softball alumni, Madi Huskey announced over the weekend that she will play for Athletes Unlimited. While it’s a shame that she won’t still be on a team named after her, Huskey will join the recently returned (as coach) Sis Bates and Victoria Hayward beginning July 28.

