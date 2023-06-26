Monday Dots: Everybody on the Boat!

One golden Dot means another poor victim
- We waited all spring for the last two weeks of Husky recruiting. While many rivals prioritized early commitments in this cycle, UW grouped as many official visitors as possible over two weekends in late June. The bulk of those visitors were on campus over the weekend and started to pay immediate dividends. Mike Vorel has the summaries for the two receivers who jumped in the boat, as well as the tight end who looks like a perfect fit with how the Dawgs use the position.
- Of course, you don’t have to go far for great Husky recruiting coverage. Our own Aaron has great writeups for the commitments of Justin Robinson, Justice Williams, and Decker DeGraaf. And don’t turn that dial on your phone because it sounds like there could be quite a bit more news on the recruiting front in the coming hours and days.
- Dawgman has loads of trip reports from several of UW’s top targets. Here is the summary for arguably the most important UW target, DT Jericho Johnson. While he won’t commit immediately, Johnson’s glowing comments about the program make UW sound like the favorite to land the big man.
- On a slightly different note, Christian Caple and Tyson Alger logged the latest edition of their Home-and-Home series. They discussed memorable moments for the programs they cover and the big picture vision of the respective recruiting approaches of UW and Oregon.
- Following in the footsteps of other UW Softball alumni, Madi Huskey announced over the weekend that she will play for Athletes Unlimited. While it’s a shame that she won’t still be on a team named after her, Huskey will join the recently returned (as coach) Sis Bates and Victoria Hayward beginning July 28.
Top 10 games of 2023 according to @AthlonSports:— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 26, 2023
OSU-Mich
LSU-Ala
FSU-LSU
OSU-ND
Tex-Ala
UW-USC
Mich-PSU
FSU-Clem
UGA-Tenn
Ore-UW
Teams that appear on the list twice:
Ohio State
Michigan
LSU
Alabama
Florida State@UW_Football
What a great time to be a DAWG!!#GoHuskies
The best stadium atmospheres in College Football per 247. pic.twitter.com/aa13MIVoBz— JWP Sports / CFBAlerts (@JWPSports) June 25, 2023
Refreshing Twitter every 30 seconds waiting for the next Woof is a fun way to spend a weekend— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) June 25, 2023
Last month, three @UW_MTennis players took home All-Pac-12 second team honors.— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) June 25, 2023
Reporter Tess Kadian sat down with head coach Rahim Esmail and sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem to discuss their selections and thoughts on this past season | via @tkadian21 https://t.co/0bxlEzo6PX
#MontlakeMotion2023 is growing like Mt Rainier. #WeRollin #Bowdown #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/cOVlRcY5Mp— Coach William Inge (@WilliamInge1) June 25, 2023
