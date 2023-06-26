Woof: Huskies Complete House Add-On

Washington’s big recruiting week continued to pay dividends today as they received a commitment from highly rated linebacker Khmori House.

The linebacker out of powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) is listed at 6’1 and 205 pounds. That’s pretty close to exactly the size of former St. John Bosco player and incoming Husky freshman linebacker Deven Bryant. House hasn’t gotten the chance to show his full potential playing high school ball yet since he didn’t start as a junior thanks in part to Bryant requiring so many of the reps.

Still, House is almost as close as you can be to earning 4-star status in the 247 Sports Composite. Anything over a 0.89 rating qualifies as 4-star and House currently sits at 0.8867 as the 486th ranked player in the country and 46th ranked linebacker. Washington beat out Texas for his commitment as the Longhorns were the only other school to which he took an official visit. House’s offer list was extremely impressive with offers from Auburn, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Tennessee as well.

In his junior year House finished with 29 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He was often used as a 3-4 outside linebacker and at times used his speed to be an effective pass rushing option despite being undersized for that role. His speed was also evident when dropping into coverage where he was able to stick with receivers down the field. It will be exciting to see what kind of numbers House puts up this fall as he gets to transition into a starting role.

Once he gets to Montlake there’s a bit of a hole on the linebacker depth chart. Alphozo Tuputala and Carson Bruener will be seniors at that point while Deven Bryant and Jordan Whitney will be coming off their first season. Given that the Huskies generally like to play 4 inside linebackers, there is clearly an opportunity for a true freshman to compete for a backup spot right away with a pair of starting spots likely to open up the following year.

House becomes Washington’s 2nd defensive commit of the day and their 6th known verbal commitment at the moment. He is the 5th public commit since Saturday so far.

Here are House’s junior year highlights: