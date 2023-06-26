Woof: Huskies Land Texas Defensive Lineman

One of the hardest parts of recruiting for a team on the West Coast is finding defensive linemen in the region. Washington today was able to go a little outside their boundaries by picking up a commitment from Cypress, Texas DL Omar Khan.

It has been a rapid rise for Khan who didn’t receive his first offer until February from Texas State. Washington offered soon after that (just after Cal) but Khan’s offer list eventually included Baylor, Utah, USC, and TCU. Khan’s official visit schedule stayed in the Pac-12 with trips to Arizona and California before attending UW’s big recruiting weekend. Khan is rated as a 0.845 in the 247 Sports Composite and a 3-star player but will have a chance to rise this fall.

Listed at 6’2.5 and 270 pounds, Khan still has room to put muscle mass on to his current frame. He shows off the potential to be an interior disruptor quickly shedding blocks and diagnosing plays in the backfield. It will be very interesting to see what strength coach Ron McKeefery is able to do to add some bulk to Khan while keeping his speed and athleticism.

There should be a little bit of time available for Khan to develop. Barring an unexpected development the Huskies will have Jacob Bandes, Faatui Tuitele, and Voi Tunuufi in their final seasons of eligibility when Khan comes in as a freshman. Add in the Parker brothers and incoming freshmen Elinneus Davis and Anthony James and a redshirt seems likely before Khan has a chance to compete for playing time. No team though can ever have enough bodies on the interior of the defensive line to keep guys fresh.

Khan becomes Washington’s 5th commitment in the 2024 class and the first on the defensive side of the ball.

Here are Khan’s highlights:

Husky nation, please help welcome Omar!