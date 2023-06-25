Woof: Huskies Land 3-Star Tight End

Hello Again Husky fans. The Husky offense got another valuable piece when 3-star tight end Decker Degraaf from Glendora HS, CA committed to UW. 247sports has DeGraaf rated as the 31st best tight end in the country Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, DeGraaf is a do-it-all tight end who will fit the Husky offense very well. The Huskies beat out Arkansas, Michigan State, Utah, and Miami for his commitment. The Huskies will lose Devin Culp and Jack Westover after this season so there will likely be some opportunities for some playing time next year. DeGraaf will compete with Quentin Moore who will be a senior, Josh Cuevas who will be a junior, and Ryan Otton who will be a redshirt freshman.

Here are his highlights:

Blessed to be able to play this game!! Please check out my Junior Season Highlights! @GlendoraHighFB @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @samspiegs @GregBiggins



In 5 Games:

26 Receptions

478 Yards

5 Touchdowns

18.3 Avg https://t.co/n3SA8WSfjk — Decker DeGraaf (@DeckerDegraaf) November 17, 2022

Husky nation please welcome Decker (who is the 4th commit in the class).