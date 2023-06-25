 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

#Woof: Huskies Land 3-Star Tight End

Washington has their tight end in the 2024 class getting a commitment from Decker DeGraaf

By Aaronsieverkropp
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Arizona at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hello Again Husky fans. The Husky offense got another valuable piece when 3-star tight end Decker Degraaf from Glendora HS, CA committed to UW. 247sports has DeGraaf rated as the 31st best tight end in the country Listed at 6’4” and around 230 pounds, DeGraaf is a do-it-all tight end who will fit the Husky offense very well. The Huskies beat out Arkansas, Michigan State, Utah, and Miami for his commitment. The Huskies will lose Devin Culp and Jack Westover after this season so there will likely be some opportunities for some playing time next year. DeGraaf will compete with Quentin Moore who will be a senior, Josh Cuevas who will be a junior, and Ryan Otton who will be a redshirt freshman.

Here are his highlights:

Husky nation please welcome Decker (who is the 4th commit in the class).

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...