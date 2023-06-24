Woof: Huskies Land 3-Star California Wide Receiver

Hello again Dawg fans. The huskies got some more good news today when 3 star wideout Justice Williams from Oaks Christian HS, CA committed to UW on his official visit. Listed at 6’4” and around 195 pounds, Williams has great size for an outside receiver position in the Husky offense. 247sports rated him as the 87th best wideout in the country (which will likely increase after he completes his Husky season). UW was able to beat out Utah, Oregon, Michigan State, and Miami for his commitment. With the likely loss of Odunze and McMillan to the draft the Huskies will need some guys to step up and Williams will have an opportunity to earn some snaps as a freshman.

Here are some of his highlights;

Williams is the 3rd commit in the class. Husky nation please welcome Justice.