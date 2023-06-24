 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Woof: Huskies Land 4-Star California Wideout

Washington picks up a commitment from dynamic 4-star WR Jason Robinson

By Aaronsieverkropp
/ new
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Happy Saturday Husky fans. The Husky coaches got some excellent news when 4-star wide receiver Jason Robinson committed to UW after taking his official visit this week. Listed at 5’10” 12 and 160 pounds, Robinson is an explosive receiver out of Long Beach Poly HS, CA. 247sports has him rated as the 55th best wideout in the country (he is a composite 4-star wide receiver though). Robinson committed to UW over offers from USC, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Utah.

Assuming the Huskies lose wideouts Odunze/McMillan to the draft there should be snaps available next season for Robinson to compete for and he looks like he can be a dynamic returner as well.

Here are some of his highlights from this last year.

Husky nation please help me welcome Robinson to Montlake. Robinson is now the 2nd commit in the 2024 class.

