Woof: Huskies Land 4-Star California Wideout

Happy Saturday Husky fans. The Husky coaches got some excellent news when 4-star wide receiver Jason Robinson committed to UW after taking his official visit this week. Listed at 5’10” 1⁄ 2 and 160 pounds, Robinson is an explosive receiver out of Long Beach Poly HS, CA. 247sports has him rated as the 55th best wideout in the country (he is a composite 4-star wide receiver though). Robinson committed to UW over offers from USC, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Utah.

Assuming the Huskies lose wideouts Odunze/McMillan to the draft there should be snaps available next season for Robinson to compete for and he looks like he can be a dynamic returner as well.

Here are some of his highlights from this last year.

“Most Consistent”!

Soph/Junior Reel.. Now my Senior Szn loading…….

This was fun to make! pic.twitter.com/MQZ7JhhbO2 — JASON ROBINSON JR (@JasonR0binsonJR) May 16, 2023

Husky nation please help me welcome Robinson to Montlake. Robinson is now the 2nd commit in the 2024 class.