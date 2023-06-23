Football Dots
- Mike Vorel writes about this weekend which is the most important on the recruiting calendar for Washington. The Huskies are expected to host 11 prospects on official visits starting today plus another 8 who either already arrived or will come on Saturday. For a team that currently has only 1 recruit committed for the class of 2024, 4 lower than any other team in the Pac-12.
- Christian Caple had another edition of with Oregon reporter Tyson Alger in his Home and Home series as both talked about the 5 most memorable games they’ve ever been to.
- Dawgman put in a Crystal Ball prediction for LB Khmori House who is one of the recruits taking an OV starting today. Washington is battling Texas for his services.
4-star Husky target announcing his commitment in one week. Taking an official visit to UW this weekend as his last visit.
Super excited to come up to seattle for my official visit at the University of Washington this weekend!!!
Softball Dots
SHE'S BACK!!!!
We are excited to announce the addition of Sis Bates as our director of player development!
UW outfielder Madison Huskey has signed with @AUProSports for the 2023 Championship Season.
UW outfielder Madison Huskey has signed with @AUProSports for the 2023 Championship Season.
Huskey is the first Gold Glove recipient in @UWSoftball program history. She’ll compete in Rosemont, Ill starting July 28th #AUSB
» https://t.co/mdUtRIcSkP
I'm extremely proud and honored to wear USA across my chest. Thankful for it all.
Basketball Dots
- Larry Stone writes that Larry Brown could be a low risk, high reward addition to the staff for UW basketball.
That's why we put the pro in #ProDawgs!
Victor Wembanyama is asked what excites him most about San Antonio, and what he wants to work on this summer.
“Breakfast tacos,” he says.
