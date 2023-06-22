Thursday Dots: 3:10 to Woof Central Station

Dots? Dots.
Still no word on who, but it's woof o’clock:
June 22, 2023
- Christian Caple has his thoughts on the incoming freshmen who just joined the crew on Montlake. Hey! On Montlake! That's his publication's name!
- For ESPN subscribers, Bill Connelly takes an analytical look at fourth down aggressiveness, including the Huskies.
Interesting #'s here:— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 22, 2023
UW was 6th in overall 4th down attempt rate. Makes sense.
UW was 124th in 4th down attempt rate in conventional 4th down situations. DeBoer/Grubb got more conservative in 4th and 1 or Goal situations. Will see if that carries over to next year or not. https://t.co/Alxx07mLei
Wideout has historically been difficult position for @seniorbowl to land early-round talent since many receivers leave school early but that’s starting to change.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 22, 2023
Look no further than @UW_Football, where Rome Odunze & Jalen McMillan, easily CFB’s best senior wideout duo,… pic.twitter.com/gb6UVG9szv
Kirks just finished up an official visit to UW a few days ago. Also has Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin in his Top 5 (didn't take OVs to Kentucky or Nebraska). https://t.co/z6t0nhBeRB— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 22, 2023
Anyone?
HUSKY NATION! Please RT.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 21, 2023
We need someone to sit between me & @CamCleeland and be our extra set of eyes and ears for one of the most anticipated seasons in memory.
Our football statistician, @TellierLund, has entered the transfer portal. Congrats on your new job, T!
Details
Oh yeah, and a new grouping of uniforms came out yesterday. It's been a minute and I still can't decide exactly how I feel:
btw we got new threads for ‘23 #purplereign #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/VVmtwwA0hr— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 21, 2023
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
