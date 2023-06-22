Thursday Dots: 3:10 to Woof Central Station

Dots? Dots.

Still no word on who, but it's woof o’clock:

Christian Caple has his thoughts on the incoming freshmen who just joined the crew on Montlake. Hey! On Montlake! That's his publication's name!

For ESPN subscribers, Bill Connelly takes an analytical look at fourth down aggressiveness, including the Huskies.

Interesting #'s here:

UW was 6th in overall 4th down attempt rate. Makes sense.



UW was 124th in 4th down attempt rate in conventional 4th down situations. DeBoer/Grubb got more conservative in 4th and 1 or Goal situations. Will see if that carries over to next year or not. https://t.co/Alxx07mLei — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 22, 2023

Wideout has historically been difficult position for @seniorbowl to land early-round talent since many receivers leave school early but that’s starting to change.



Look no further than @UW_Football, where Rome Odunze & Jalen McMillan, easily CFB’s best senior wideout duo,… pic.twitter.com/gb6UVG9szv — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 22, 2023

Kirks just finished up an official visit to UW a few days ago. Also has Kentucky, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin in his Top 5 (didn't take OVs to Kentucky or Nebraska). https://t.co/z6t0nhBeRB — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 22, 2023

Anyone?

HUSKY NATION! Please RT.



We need someone to sit between me & @CamCleeland and be our extra set of eyes and ears for one of the most anticipated seasons in memory.



Our football statistician, @TellierLund, has entered the transfer portal. Congrats on your new job, T!



Details — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) June 21, 2023

Oh yeah, and a new grouping of uniforms came out yesterday. It's been a minute and I still can't decide exactly how I feel:

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.