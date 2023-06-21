Wednesday Dots: Talkin’ Crootin’

Show me the fever,
Into the fire,
Taking it higher and higher.
Nothing to fear, it’s only Dots.
Taking you higher, and higher.
Dots
- Christian Caple is back, and shares his thoughts on UW recruiting, athletic finances, and the current state of sports media journalism. Great stuff as always and subscribe if you haven’t already!
- On recruiting, SI asks what in-state prospects might favor UW.
- The Pac-12 Network profile our very own Ron McKeefery, head of Football Strength & Conditioning:
The Huskies have been putting in work @UW_Football's strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery puts these athletes through the ringer — which is why it's important to build up those relationships.#Pac12FB x @NewYorkLife pic.twitter.com/zsQn0z82XN— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 21, 2023
- Larry Stone writes that the Pac-12’s survival is at stake with its upcoming media deal. Like we didn’t already know that.
- Not strictly UW related, but there may be a hiccup with the NCAA Football game in terms of the group licensing deal, as EA Sports is being sued.
A Basketball Dot
- Soooooo apparently Larry Brown to UW as an assistant coach is not a done deal.
Loading comments...