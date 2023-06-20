Tuesday Dots: Help On The Way?

Basketball Dots
- Grad Transfer from Rutgers is rumored to be visiting the Washington Huskies this week. The 6’6 Paul Mulcahy averaged 8.3 ppg and 4.9 apg this past season for Rutgers.
Rutgers grad transfer Paul Mulcahy is visiting Washington today, source told @stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 19, 2023
- Jeff Goodman shared more Washington Basketball news, speculating that Hall of Fame Coach Larry Brown will be joining the Huskies Coaching Staff.
All signs point to Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown joining Mike Hopkins' staff at Washington, source told @stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 19, 2023
The 82-year-old Brown was most recently an assistant for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
- Read Dawg discusses the possibility of Larry Brown joining Washington.
Mike Hopkins is cashing in all of his chips, bringing in a Hall of Fame coachhttps://t.co/9a3mzopoLl— Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) June 19, 2023
- ICYMI, Four new Freshman stepped on campus (from left to right) in 6’7 Isaiah Sherrard (Walk-on), 6’6 Will Landram (Walk-on), 6’8 Christian King (Scholarship) and 6’4 Wesley Yates (Scholarship). Welcome to UW!
faces on campus today #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Nez4svVS8r— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) June 19, 2023
- In other Washington Basketball news, Franck Kepnang looks to be recovering well from his ACL injury suffered last December. The Huskies were 6-1 when Franck Kepnang and Braxton Meah played together.
BIG FRANCK UPDATE pic.twitter.com/M8ZLnfk0UE— Will Conroy (@CHILLCONROY) June 19, 2023
Football Dots
- Dawgman has recruiting updates from a very busy recruiting weekend.
We have lots of @UW_Football updates in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReignhttps://t.co/vAGIFdMTqG— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) June 19, 2023
- Four-Star LB Kamar Mothudi visited the Huskies over the weekend. Here is what he had to say about the visit
Here's what four-star Campbell Hall (Valley City, Ca.) LB @kamar_mothudi had to say following his visit to @UW_Football over the weekend... @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach #GoHuskies #PurpleReign https://t.co/UhA1ZTlAwO— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) June 20, 2023
- Deshawn Warner is visiting today.
seattle tomorrow pic.twitter.com/c2SzjWV5zT— DESHAWN WARNER (@DeshawnWarner15) June 19, 2023
- Real Dawg previews another visit from 4 star WR Jason Robinson.
Here’s a preview of Jason Robinson’s visit—his eyes are wide open.https://t.co/xgbdy7zN2N https://t.co/oF0BBipIqP— Mike Martin (@HowlinHusky) June 19, 2023
- The state of Washington and Oregon make perfect sense here.
Big Brother & Little Brother In Every State pic.twitter.com/AIHZyhmu11— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) June 19, 2023
- Beautiful......
The Greatest Setting in College Football https://t.co/PeFPmCTKNm pic.twitter.com/pvhHUy4u40— Washington Football (@UW_Football) June 19, 2023
