Tuesday Dots: Help On The Way?

Mike Hopkins is looking to bring in some hired guns for this upcoming season in Coach Larry Brown and Transfer Paul Mulcahy.

By Tom_Adamski
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 PAC-12 Tournament - Oregon State v Washington Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball Dots

  • Grad Transfer from Rutgers is rumored to be visiting the Washington Huskies this week. The 6’6 Paul Mulcahy averaged 8.3 ppg and 4.9 apg this past season for Rutgers.

  • Jeff Goodman shared more Washington Basketball news, speculating that Hall of Fame Coach Larry Brown will be joining the Huskies Coaching Staff.

  • Read Dawg discusses the possibility of Larry Brown joining Washington.

  • ICYMI, Four new Freshman stepped on campus (from left to right) in 6’7 Isaiah Sherrard (Walk-on), 6’6 Will Landram (Walk-on), 6’8 Christian King (Scholarship) and 6’4 Wesley Yates (Scholarship). Welcome to UW!

  • In other Washington Basketball news, Franck Kepnang looks to be recovering well from his ACL injury suffered last December. The Huskies were 6-1 when Franck Kepnang and Braxton Meah played together.

Football Dots

  • Dawgman has recruiting updates from a very busy recruiting weekend.
  • Four-Star LB Kamar Mothudi visited the Huskies over the weekend. Here is what he had to say about the visit

  • Deshawn Warner is visiting today.
  • Real Dawg previews another visit from 4 star WR Jason Robinson.

  • The state of Washington and Oregon make perfect sense here.

  • Beautiful......

