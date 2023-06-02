 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Lightning Strikes Twice

WCWS game postponed to today due to lightning delays, UW Baseball starts NCAA Regionals today

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Football: California at Washington Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Softball Dots

  • Yesterday was supposed to be the opener of Washington in the WCWS against Utah but multiple lengthy lightning delays forced the game to be postponed to today at 10a on ESPN2. The loser of this game will have to play 2 games in the same day and both teams will play their next game at a rest disadvantage.
  • Maybe putting the WCWS in Oklahoma City at the beginning of June is just a terrible idea? Almost literally the place in the country with the highest chance of severe weather events.

Baseball Dots

  • Also with a game at 10a on the ESPN family of networks? UW Baseball.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Off to a good start!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...