Friday Dots: Lightning Strikes Twice

Softball Dots
- Yesterday was supposed to be the opener of Washington in the WCWS against Utah but multiple lengthy lightning delays forced the game to be postponed to today at 10a on ESPN2. The loser of this game will have to play 2 games in the same day and both teams will play their next game at a rest disadvantage.
#WCWS Schedule Update pic.twitter.com/6FnIiCQWzj— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 2, 2023
- Maybe putting the WCWS in Oklahoma City at the beginning of June is just a terrible idea? Almost literally the place in the country with the highest chance of severe weather events.
Odds for any serve wx… same story pic.twitter.com/hFh3ykrXun— Anthony Edwards (@edwardsanthonyb) June 2, 2023
Danielle Lawrie, who led the Huskies to the 2009 national title as a pitcher and hitter, makes it a point to connect with young UW pitchers, which has led to a special connection between her and freshman Ruby Meylan. https://t.co/oo4tK2q5Ww— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 1, 2023
Baseball Dots
- Also with a game at 10a on the ESPN family of networks? UW Baseball.
PREVIEW | The Diamond Dawgs open their NCAA Tournament run on Friday, taking on Dallas Baptist in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) June 1, 2023
https://t.co/Om9crf75P6 pic.twitter.com/kjnICTDSZb
“The magic equation to [winning] a regional is winning game one, and everybody knows that,” Husky baseball coach Jason Kelly said Wednesday. Here's why that'll be easier said than done. https://t.co/kvYSP26Di5— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 2, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
Thank you to all the coaches for recruiting me up until this point.— Peyton Waters (@Peyton17Waters) June 1, 2023
With that being said!
Top 7️⃣… Where’s Home ?@latsondheimer @GregBiggins @adamgorney @bcchsfbpatriots @MohrRecruiting pic.twitter.com/8ah78OjB6a
The No. 4-ranked Huskies would like to add to the legacy of national titles for UW, with the first one coming 100 years ago on the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, New York. https://t.co/kZ1QGTJx3i— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) June 1, 2023
- Off to a good start!
Washington has won its 2V8+ IRA heat by 7 or 8 seats over Yale. On to the A/B semifinals!— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) June 2, 2023
⏱️ https://t.co/3zlvrD3kun
https://t.co/wDZa6R6LDE#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat pic.twitter.com/VEDXzXChqW
