Monday Dots: Aztec Warfare

Will San Diego State be the next to join the Pac-12?

By andrewberg7
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - Middle Tennessee v San Diego State Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

  • It’s not quite news news, but it’s news that might turn into news. In case you missed it late last week, San Diego State notified the Mountain West that it intends to leave the conference. Followers immediately speculated that the Aztecs’ intent would be to replace Colorado, who is rumored to be flirting with a return to the Big 12. Of course, neither of those facts are in evidence, and it’s possible that SDSU would join the Pac-12 even if the rest of the conference remains in place. We shall see.

  • Mike Vorel does his best to provide actual football content that isn’t about who is or is not in a specific conference. He looks at the members of UW’s incoming freshman class who are most likely to have an on-field impact in 2023. With opportunities in the secondary and at linebacker Caleb Presley, Deven Bryant, and Jordan Whitney all seem like names who could do more than make a few token special teams appearances.

  • It was a big recruiting weekend in Seattle and the Dawgs have their eyes focused on the 2024 class and beyond. Dawgman breaks down four offers that went out for the 2025 class and further into the future. All four are from within the state, which might be a conscious effort to rebuild some of the local recruiting relationships that have not been as strong for the last few years.

