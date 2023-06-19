The Next to Commit

With the recent decommits, it is easy to get a little discouraged by recruiting. But with 28 official visitors scheduled between this past weekend and the end of the month, I think we are very likely see some commitments.

In going through the list, there are some which seem unlikely and others that seem possible. One complication this year is that recruits can now take as many official visits as they want. In the past, they were limited to just 5. When it was 5, it was easy to narrow down the potential schools that a recruit would commit to. Now, however, a recruit could take some official visits over the summer, and then take more official visits in the fall.

For the purpose of this look, I’m going to assume that if a recruit has scheduled an official visit (or visits) after their UW visit, that UW will not be getting a commitment-at least not until after the last official visit listed. On to the options...

This Past Weekend’s Visitors

Dominc Kirks is a 3-star DL from Cleveland, Ohio that is visiting this weekend. He has already visited Pitt and Kentucky. Currently UW is his last official visit, but he could wait and take more in the fall. Being from Ohio means that he may be waiting for an offer closer to home (like The Ohio State).

The other 3 official visitors this weekend are all scheduled to take another official visit: WR Kwazi Gilmer to Cal on June 23, LB Dylan Williams to Miami on June 23, and LB Kamar Mothudi to Oregon on June 23.

Mid-Week Visitors

There are 8 recruits scheduled to visit between Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 22.

Edge Deshawn Warner is the first mid-week visitor. But he is scheduled to officially visit Kansas after his UW visit.

The next three official visitor are WR Jason Robinson, S Myles Davis, and S Dontae Carter. Robinson has 2 other official visits scheduled (Cal on June 23 and Utah on August 31). Dontae Carter is scheduled to visit Vanderbilt on June 23, after his visit to UW. Myles Davis does not have any more official visits scheduled, and will have visited Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Texas before his visit to UW.

CB Elias Johnson, Edge Kash Dillon, and Edge Noah Carter are visiting on June 22, and it is the last visit currently scheduled for all 3 which should put UW in a good position for a commitment. Also visiting that day is LS Cannon Skidmore. UW is his only scheduled visit.

June 23 Visitors

June 23 is the big recruiting visit weekend for UW. There are currently 15 official visitor arriving on Friday, June 23, and another on Saturday, June 24. While recruits can still take official visits after that weekend, any that are going to want to commit before their senior season will likely need to have taken their official visit by the end of June. But, they’d still have a couple of months before their senior season starts, so even if they do commit to UW, it may not be right after their official visit.

Among the official visitors that weekend, two names stand out.

The first is DL Jericho Johnson. He had been scheduled to take an official visit to Miami, but that appears to have been canceled. Now it appears that he only has one official visit scheduled-the one to UW.

QB Demaricus Davis is arriving on June 24 for his official visit after having visited Arizona and Oregon State. With the decommitment of EJ Caminong, it will be important to get a QB in this class and I’d expect that Coach Grubb and Coach DeBoer will be pulling out all the stops to get him to commit.

Options

Dominic Kirks could be the next to commit since he will be the first to take an official visit where UW will be his last official visit.

Both Noah Carter and Kash Dillon are also scheduled to have UW as their last official visit. Either could decide to commit after that visit.

Jericho Johnson could commit during or shortly after his official visit since it is his only one (for now).

I feel good about Dermaricus Davis committing, but he is the last official visitor this month.

My guess as to the next to commit is Cannon Skidmore. I think that he could commit during his mid-week official visit.

What do you think?