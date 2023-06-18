Recruiting Roundup: Some Midweek Visitors Are Heading To UW

Happy Father’s Day to all dads out there. The Husky staff has been busy this weekend hosting a camp and some official visitors (which we posted about last week- the only change was 3 star quarterback EJ Caminong backed off of his Husky pledge and no longer was on campus).

The Husky staff is setting up a bunch of midweek visits this week and I wanted to pass along the names of who is visiting:

3 star defensive end Deshawn Warner from Desert Edge HS, CA is planning on heading to campus after being offered by UW. Warner, who is rated as the 47th best edge in the class, Warner holds offers from Texas, Kansas, Oregon State, and UW. Listed at 6’4” and around 225 pounds, Warner is a good edge prospect that the Husky staff would love to add to the roster.

3 star safety Dontae Carter from Steele HS, TX is also heading to campus. Rated as the 51st best safety in the class, Carter has seen his recruiting stock has soar. Carter is listed at 6’1” and around 175 pounds, Carter is a long safety who that the Husky staff would love to add to their roster. The Huskies are battling Texas Tech, and Nebraska for his commitment.

3 star wide receiver Jason Robinson from Long Beach Poly HS, CA is heading to Montlake midweek with some of the other recruits. Rated as the 55th best wide receiver in the 2024 class. Robinson is an explosive wide receiver, who can score from anywhere when he gets his hand on the ball. Listed at 5’10” and around 160 pounds, the Huskies will likely take 2-3 wideouts in the class and Robinson would be a perfect fit for the offense.

4 star safety Myles Davis from Judson HS, TX is another prospect from Texas that is visiting UW. Rated as the 28th best safety in the class, Davis has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and TCU. Listed at 6’1” and around 185 pounds, Davis is an elite safety prospect. Davis finished last season with 38 tackles and 4 picks.

Later in the week the Husky staff are bringing in 4 more prospects.

3 star defensive end Noah Carter from Centennial HS, AZ who is rated as the 42nd best defensive end. Listed at 6’3” and around 225 pounds, Carter is built similarity to Warner and is a similar prospect. The Huskies are battling Louisville it looks like for his commitment and are getting his last visit.

3 star defensive end Kash Dillon from Corner Canyon HS, UT was recently offered by UW recently. Rated as the 41st best edge in the class, Dillon has a good frame for the edge position (he’s listed at 6’5” and around 220 pounds). Dillon has already visited Utah and the Huskies are the only other visit that he has scheduled as of now.

3 star cornerback Elias Johnson from Jesuit HS, OR is another late riser in the recruiting ranks. Rated as the 86th best cornerback in the 2024 class, Johnson is a longer cornerback that would be a perfect in the Husky defense (he’s listed at 6’3” and around 185 pounds). The Huskies are battling Oregon State, WSU, and UW. The Huskies are getting the last visit from Johnson and are hoping to close him.

Unranked long snapper Cannon Skidmore from Red Mountain HS, AZ was offered by the Huskies and is visiting UW. The Huskies look like they are going to take a long snapper in the 2024 class and I wouldn’t be surprised if Skidmore committed to UW.

I will make sure to post updates if any commits happen. That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.