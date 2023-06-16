Friday Dots: Grad's first pro day

Hi, happy Friday, TGIF, all that jazz. To the dots?
To the dots!
- Mike Vorel looks at the 11 freshmen who will get to Washington tomorrow and discusses who he thinks is most likely to have an early impact.
Good streak going...— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 15, 2023
2022 Outdoor Region COTY ✔️
2023 Indoor Region COTY ✔️
2023 Pac-12 COTY ✔️
2023 Outdoor Region COTY ✔️
https://t.co/SLzquq104Q#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/AMusuSSriH
- And men's basketball picked up a transfer from Nebraska who is between the name and the goggles is a meme waiting to happen which for me is all I care about, so count me in.
WOMEN OF WASHINGTON— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 16, 2023
Sara Borton Nastassja Campbell
An awesome outdoor season for the Husky pole vaulters!
Pac-12 co-Champions
Campbell: NCAA Runner-Up
Borton: Podium finish (tied sixth)
First Team All-America x2 #GoHuskies x @UWTrack pic.twitter.com/HWdzU2igfU
Let's check up on some softball alumni (and yes, seeing Baylee Klingler's name in that category crushes my soul):
Best of luck to #ProDawgs Baylee Klingler, Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar on WPF Opening Day!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 15, 2023
Catch the trio in action as Baylee and @thetexassmoke take on Taran, Ali and @USSSAPride tonight!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/UyvHoxauJ6
Ali Aguilar starting thing’s off hot for the Pride this season #goPride pic.twitter.com/OETqioPeqo— USSSA Pride (@USSSAPride) June 16, 2023
Rookies making moves! Charla Echols drives in Baylee Klingler for the Smoke’s first run of the game!— The Texas Smoke (@thetexassmoke) June 16, 2023
2-1 Pride
B4#defendthe512 pic.twitter.com/qo9tRRUsLr
Which, in case you missed it from the night before:
We remain neutral https://t.co/G0XlUlf46q— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 15, 2023
Ali Aguilar and Taran Alvelo vs. Baylee Klingler tonight:
It’s Game Day! Watch live at 6:30/ct to see the Pride take on the Smoke!— USSSA Pride (@USSSAPride) June 16, 2023
Live at: https://t.co/yTMQWMKYNV#goPride pic.twitter.com/hXiIrg6bM4
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
