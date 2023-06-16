Friday Dots: Grad's first pro day

Hi, happy Friday, TGIF, all that jazz. To the dots?

Mike Vorel looks at the 11 freshmen who will get to Washington tomorrow and discusses who he thinks is most likely to have an early impact.

Good streak going...



2022 Outdoor Region COTY ✔️

2023 Indoor Region COTY ✔️

2023 Pac-12 COTY ✔️

2023 Outdoor Region COTY ✔️



Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) June 15, 2023

And men's basketball picked up a transfer from Nebraska who is between the name and the goggles is a meme waiting to happen which for me is all I care about, so count me in.

WOMEN OF WASHINGTON

Sara Borton Nastassja Campbell



An awesome outdoor season for the Husky pole vaulters!



Pac-12 co-Champions

Campbell: NCAA Runner-Up

Borton: Podium finish (tied sixth)

Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) June 16, 2023

Let's check up on some softball alumni (and yes, seeing Baylee Klingler's name in that category crushes my soul):

Best of luck to #ProDawgs Baylee Klingler, Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar on WPF Opening Day!



Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 15, 2023

Ali Aguilar starting thing's off hot for the Pride this season

Rookies making moves! Charla Echols drives in Baylee Klingler for the Smoke’s first run of the game!



2-1 Pride



B4#defendthe512 pic.twitter.com/qo9tRRUsLr — The Texas Smoke (@thetexassmoke) June 16, 2023

Which, in case you missed it from the night before:

We remain neutral https://t.co/G0XlUlf46q — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 15, 2023

Ali Aguilar and Taran Alvelo vs. Baylee Klingler tonight:

It’s Game Day! Watch live at 6:30/ct to see the Pride take on the Smoke!



USSSA Pride (@USSSAPride) June 16, 2023

