 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: Grad's first pro day

And a fast guy wins an award.

By Gabey Lucas
/ new
Syndication: The Oklahoman NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hi, happy Friday, TGIF, all that jazz. To the dots?

To the dots!

Let's check up on some softball alumni (and yes, seeing Baylee Klingler's name in that category crushes my soul):

Which, in case you missed it from the night before:

Ali Aguilar and Taran Alvelo vs. Baylee Klingler tonight:

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...