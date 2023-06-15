Thursday Dots: Dawg on Dawg on Dawg Violence

Hello and welcome to a true offseason Thursday. In other words, there's not a whole bunch going on today. But still...

To the dots!

ICYMI yesterday:

Yes, those are two Huskies that are her victims there.

Husky #1 hits a sharp liner that should have been a hit. Husky #2 makes a great catch to prevent the hit, then throws to second base to double off Husky #3 https://t.co/n2nzSm4vut — Easily Excit(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) June 15, 2023

Source: Washington transfer PJ Fuller has committed to Detroit. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 15, 2023

In separate news, former commit Landon Bell is no longer:

So if UW gets a commit for class of 2025 this fall, maybe just assume they're not actually ending up here. — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 14, 2023

On the flip side, Jimmy Lake, thank you for being so bad that it improved my mental health:

Genuinely grateful for the Jimmy Lake tank job cuz it irrevocably made me emotionally uninvested in recruiting so that even 18 months & a new coaching staff later, decommitments just make me go "ah rats" instead of freaking the eff out & unable to think about anything else — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 14, 2023

A good time to get to know some of the 2024 NFL Draft prospects.



Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington. Former track athlete (10.67 100). According to PFF he had 29 catches of 15-plus yards last season.



That Husky passing offense will be must-watch TV this fall. https://t.co/FKRMwwx9xU pic.twitter.com/R80POQFSyH — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) June 14, 2023

UW lands at No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 25 in the nation in athletic revenue.



Also of note, the top 13 are either in the Big Ten/SEC, or will be in the next few years. https://t.co/eZJLMb4WYC — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 14, 2023

Trading in the purple and gold for red, white and blue this week #MightyAreTheWomen x #USWNTCamp pic.twitter.com/AuIuB61Acn — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 14, 2023

Lastly, oh my goodness yes:

Our first tweet as a biz and it's all DAWG (with a tasty entrée). Introducing the "Duck Confit" Rope Hats. Available now at https://t.co/E7wf0ECj5I. 50% of all profits will go to support @montlakefutures pic.twitter.com/sD5mbDlHbc — Slough Provisions (@sloughapparel) June 14, 2023

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.