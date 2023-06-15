Thursday Dots: Dawg on Dawg on Dawg Violence

Hello and welcome to a true offseason Thursday. In other words, there's not a whole bunch going on today. But still...
To the dots!
ICYMI yesterday:
Sis Bates is just… @SisBates22 | ESPNU pic.twitter.com/mmHttIqASA— Athletes Unlimited (@AUProSports) June 15, 2023
Yes, those are two Huskies that are her victims there.
Husky #1 hits a sharp liner that should have been a hit. Husky #2 makes a great catch to prevent the hit, then throws to second base to double off Husky #3 https://t.co/n2nzSm4vut— Easily Excit(Ed) Strong (@ByEdStrong) June 15, 2023
Source: Washington transfer PJ Fuller has committed to Detroit.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 15, 2023
In separate news, former commit Landon Bell is no longer:
All love @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @SBRBNKodak_BDTW pic.twitter.com/ixJIWBnkYT— Landon Bell ⭐️athlete (@landonebell) June 14, 2023
So if UW gets a commit for class of 2025 this fall, maybe just assume they're not actually ending up here.— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 14, 2023
On the flip side, Jimmy Lake, thank you for being so bad that it improved my mental health:
Genuinely grateful for the Jimmy Lake tank job cuz it irrevocably made me emotionally uninvested in recruiting so that even 18 months & a new coaching staff later, decommitments just make me go "ah rats" instead of freaking the eff out & unable to think about anything else— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) June 14, 2023
A good time to get to know some of the 2024 NFL Draft prospects.— Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) June 14, 2023
Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington. Former track athlete (10.67 100). According to PFF he had 29 catches of 15-plus yards last season.
That Husky passing offense will be must-watch TV this fall. https://t.co/FKRMwwx9xU pic.twitter.com/R80POQFSyH
UW lands at No. 2 in the Pac-12 and No. 25 in the nation in athletic revenue.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 14, 2023
Also of note, the top 13 are either in the Big Ten/SEC, or will be in the next few years. https://t.co/eZJLMb4WYC
Trading in the purple and gold for red, white and blue this week #MightyAreTheWomen x #USWNTCamp pic.twitter.com/AuIuB61Acn— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 14, 2023
Lastly, oh my goodness yes:
Our first tweet as a biz and it's all DAWG (with a tasty entrée). Introducing the "Duck Confit" Rope Hats. Available now at https://t.co/E7wf0ECj5I. 50% of all profits will go to support @montlakefutures pic.twitter.com/sD5mbDlHbc— Slough Provisions (@sloughapparel) June 14, 2023
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
