Thursday Dots: Dawg on Dawg on Dawg Violence

It's just getting out of hand.

By Gabey Lucas
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track &amp; Field Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Hello and welcome to a true offseason Thursday. In other words, there's not a whole bunch going on today. But still...

To the dots!

ICYMI yesterday:

Yes, those are two Huskies that are her victims there.

In separate news, former commit Landon Bell is no longer:

On the flip side, Jimmy Lake, thank you for being so bad that it improved my mental health:

Lastly, oh my goodness yes:

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

