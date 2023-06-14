Wednesday Dots: Making it Official

Everything is on the one today y’all, now hit it

If recruiting plays out like last year, Washington is currently enduring the calm before the storm in terms of official visits and garnering commits. With 28 prospects visiting UW over the next two weeks, Mike Vorel profiles the 7 most important.

Bralen Trice is in line for a huge season:

Highest graded returning Pac-12 Edge Rushers pic.twitter.com/C48VcmY2gz — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 14, 2023

Happy Birthday to Husky running back Daniyel Ngata!

If you’re still subscribed to The Athletic, Bruce Feldman has a Washington Recruiting Rewind, looking at some of the biggest signings, flips, and flops.

Washington representing for USA Softball:

Baylee Klingler, Ruby Meylan and head coach Heather Tarr are in Florida this week at the @USASoftball Women's Fast Pitch Camp!#MightyAreTheWomen x USA Softball pic.twitter.com/jKNqLwMTLA — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 13, 2023

If you’re curious how different linebacker coach salaries stack up, Football Scoop has you covered.

Former UW receiver Di’Andre Campbell teaching the next generation:

All my #widereceivers listen to this clip to help you master the deep ball catch and maintain your speed downfield. Will be teaching WR tips and more this Saturday in Sedro Woolley, Wa. Secure Your Spot Today! @WarriorWrAcad https://t.co/XXJrKQpzsp pic.twitter.com/quyS3ZQWeF — Di'Andre Campbell (@campbellboydre) June 14, 2023

Some basketball scheduling news: