 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Dots: Making it Official

Official visits, Bralen Trice is good, and more!

By Jeff Gorman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Everything is on the one today y’all, now hit it

Everything is on the one today y’all, and don’t forget Dots.

Dots

  • Bralen Trice is in line for a huge season:

  • Happy Birthday to Husky running back Daniyel Ngata!

  • Washington representing for USA Softball:

  • Former UW receiver Di’Andre Campbell teaching the next generation:

  • Some basketball scheduling news:

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...