 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Softball Dawgs Step Up

Just when you thought we had run out of softball dots

By Coach_B_808
/ new
2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Softball Championship - Game 1 Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Let’s just jump into the Dots...

  • Husky Softball alums Courtney Gano and Victoria Hayward were announced as new assistant coaches on Coach Heather Tarr’s staff. Gano most recently served as UW Softball’s director of player development last season, and Hayward was most recently the Associate Head Coach for San Diego State’s softball program.
  • Late breaking last night, local 2024 QB commit EJ Caminong announced that he had decommitted from UW. The decision comes after a visit to Texas A&M and just before a scheduled official visit to UW this coming weekend, which has since been canceled. The Garfield HS QB was one of three verbal commits in UW’s 2024 class, and the sole commit from the state of Washington.
  • Christian Caple took a look at the results of his recent survey on opinions of the football program, football coaching staff, and the athletic department as a whole. Check out Christian’s in-depth analysis on this free article over at OnMontlake.
  • Justin Glenn was announced as the new Director of Big W Club and Engagement Programs. Glenn, a UW football alum, has spent the last 9 years as a valuable member of the football team’s off-field support staff, most recently as , UW Football’s Director of Player Development. His new position will keep him within UW’s athletic department but will focus on alumni engagement.
  • In other news, it seems like they handed over the social media logins to the summer graphics interns...

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...