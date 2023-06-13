Tuesday Dots: Softball Dawgs Step Up

Let’s just jump into the Dots...
- Husky Softball alums Courtney Gano and Victoria Hayward were announced as new assistant coaches on Coach Heather Tarr’s staff. Gano most recently served as UW Softball’s director of player development last season, and Hayward was most recently the Associate Head Coach for San Diego State’s softball program.
Go Dawgs https://t.co/PoZTsRGAIz— Courtney Gano (@CGano8) June 12, 2023
A familiar face is coming back to Montlake— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 12, 2023
We are excited to officially announce the addition of @VictoriaHayward as an assistant coach!
>> https://t.co/91eS2ytVJS#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/2Eiv9Tmycw
- Late breaking last night, local 2024 QB commit EJ Caminong announced that he had decommitted from UW. The decision comes after a visit to Texas A&M and just before a scheduled official visit to UW this coming weekend, which has since been canceled. The Garfield HS QB was one of three verbal commits in UW’s 2024 class, and the sole commit from the state of Washington.
Three-star Garfield QB EJ Caminong decommits from UW and cancels his UW official visit https://t.co/8QfrW0WDDt— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) June 13, 2023
- Christian Caple took a look at the results of his recent survey on opinions of the football program, football coaching staff, and the athletic department as a whole. Check out Christian’s in-depth analysis on this free article over at OnMontlake.
Analyzing results from our first On Montlake subscriber survey. Approval ratings for Kalen DeBoer and UW admins, what UW fans think of realignment and lots more.https://t.co/t6yqPZ4zkC— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) June 12, 2023
- Justin Glenn was announced as the new Director of Big W Club and Engagement Programs. Glenn, a UW football alum, has spent the last 9 years as a valuable member of the football team’s off-field support staff, most recently as , UW Football’s Director of Player Development. His new position will keep him within UW’s athletic department but will focus on alumni engagement.
We are so excited to welcome former @UW_Football player Justin Glenn as our new Director for Big W Club and Engagement Programs!— Big W Club (@BigWClub) June 13, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/vQW1vWDukk pic.twitter.com/006aIVckXc
- In other news, it seems like they handed over the social media logins to the summer graphics interns...
June 12, 2023
Loading comments...