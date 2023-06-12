 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Trophies for Dawgs

Huskies past and present nab silverware

By andrewberg7
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

  • The weekend was full of storybook sports moments, from Novak Djokovic’s relentlessness in Paris to Manchester City’s inevitability in Istanbul. Perhaps the most narrative-rich of all came from a UW alum. PGA golfer Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to ever win the Canadian open. Not only that, he did it on the fourth playoff hole by making a 72-foot eagle putt. Taylor, who grew up outside Vancouver, captained the Husky golf team in 2009-2010.
  • UW took home first place at the men’s 1500 meters at last year’s NCAA championships. Joe Waskom won the race and had a chance to repeat this weekend. Unfortunately, he came up just short, finishing second. Fortunately, fellow Dawg Nathan Green was the one to overtake him for a 1-2 finish for UW.

  • Mike Vorel took a close look at the UW Athletic Department budget and concluded that remaining in a challenging financial period. The combination of debt service on capital projects and reduced revenue have made it difficult to balance the budget. The program would’ve loved a big TV cash injection, but that bonus looks less and less likely.

  • UW also earned a mention in 247’s list of the football teams with the best winning percentages over the last decade. The Dawgs check in at #14 by virtue of winning exactly 23 of their games in the last ten years. Only Oregon has a better winning percentage than UW over that stretch in the Pac at 70.1% (9th).

