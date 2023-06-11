Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Who Is Officially Visiting Montlake Next Weekend

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Starting next weekend the Husky staff will start hosting official visitors on campus, and they will continue to host recruits through the 24th of June (some will come on midweek on campus. Today we are going to look at which official visitors will be coming onto campus next weekend:

4 star linebacker Dylan Williams from Long Beach Poly HS, CA was recently added to the visitor list (even after being left off his top schools list the Husky staff continued to recruit him and got a visit from him). Rated as the 26th best linebacker in the 2024 class (by 247 sports), Williams had 29.5 tackles for loss last year and 79 total tackles. The Husky staff is trying to add at least 2-3 linebackers in the 2024 class. It looks like Williams is primarily looking at Miami, UCLA, Michigan State, Oregon, and UW. Getting an official visit from Williams is a good sign the Huskies have the attention of Williams, and they are hopeful an official visit to campus can secure his commitment.

4 star linebacker Kamar Mothudi from Campbell Hall HS, CA is another top linebacker prospect, is also heading to campus. Rated as the 17th best linebacker in the 2024 class (by 247sports), Mothudi is probably at the top of the recruiting board for the Husky staff. Last year Mothudi played running back and linebacker (similar to last year’s signee Jordan Whitney), and had 111 tackles to go along with 14 tackles for loss. The Huskies would love to add the sideline to sideline speed that Mothudi has to their linebacker room. Right now it looks like Mothudi is favoring Oregon, but Utah, Michigan State, Texas, and UW are giving them a run for their money to try and land Mothudi.

4 star wide receiver (composite score) Kwazi Gilmer from Sierra Canyon HS, CA is the first wide receiver to head to Montlake officially. Rated by 247sports as the 49th best wide receiver in the 2024 class, Gilmer is officially visiting Michigan State, Cal, Stanford, UCLA, and UW. Listed at 6’2” and around 180 pounds, Gilmer is a bigger and explosive wideout that would fit perfectly in the Husky offense (if he chose to commit to UW). It looks like UW will likely take 2-3 wideouts in the 2024 class with Landon Bell already in the class it looks like there is room for up to 2 more wideouts.

3 star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks from Villa Angela-St Joseph HS, OH is making the cross country trek to Montlake to check out the Husky program. Rated by 247 sports as the 52nd best defensive lineman in the 2024 class, the Husky staff has been after Kirks for a while (they see him more as an edge player with the frame to grow into a interior player). Listed at 6’5” and around 250 pounds, Kirks has good length along the edge and could develop into an elite defensive player after a couple of years on campus. The Huskies are battling Wisconsin, and Pittsburgh in their efforts to try and land Kirks.

The last prospect heading to campus is 3 star quarterback, and current Husky commit EJ Caminong from Garfield HS, WA. Caminong has been committed to UW since last October, but he has still garnered interest and is listening to some other schools (Texas A&M, Oregon State, and Cal primarily). Rated as the 21st best quarterback in the country, Caminong has the tools be an elite quarterback in college (the Husky staff is looking at adding him and likely another quarterback in the 2024 class).

We should start to see some movement in the 2024 class after next weekend after some of these prospects get a chance to officially visit the campus and get immersed in the program for a couple of days. I would anticipate a commit or 2 from this list of visitors (probably not right away but over the next couple of weeks). Next weekend we will take a look at the visitors heading to campus in the coming week (and any new names that may get added to the visit list).

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.