Thursday Dots: They replaced Baylee Klingler's bat with a lightsaber

Women's College World Series starts today!
UW's site has their little tournament hub here.
Oh shit they're letting Baylee play with a lightsaber https://t.co/KcaizSYSNk— De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 31, 2023
This is adorable and funny:
Go inside the mind of @rubymeylan when she was brought to tears after clinching a spot in the #WCWS.— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 1, 2023
The @UWSoftball pitcher breaks down the emotional moment pic.twitter.com/QJbxJ9TvgL
Meanwhile, use NIL for good to buy stuff and pay Ruby for it!
Huskies fans - we’re excited to work with UW star pitcher Ruby Meylan on our latest NIL partnership. The regular season may be over, but she’s just getting started!— simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) May 31, 2023
: Tees are available below in adult and youth sizes - support Ruby and root on the Huskies in the WCWS tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/f7b7hiErnN
Or you can just do this:
' .— Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) May 31, 2023
By the numbers:
1️⃣ day ‘till the Dawgs start the Women’s World Series.
% of donations to the Montlake Futures Softball Fund support NIL for UW softball.
Learn more: https://t.co/IXRWse8MsF pic.twitter.com/iQKAH8OJaT
Along with Sami Reynolds, Baylee, and Ruby, Madi Huskey gets some recognition:
✨@madisonhuskey is the program's first-ever Gold Glove recipient!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 31, 2023
>> https://t.co/OboZoAM5Hc#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/WClVBzixBc
- D1Softball released their All-American teams and would ya look at that, it's a couple of Dawgs.
In more awful news:
UW-Michigan State to be aired exclusively on Peacock pic.twitter.com/P36Q2Jr169— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) May 31, 2023
Oh yeah, which is kind of burying the lede, because that all came from some schedule announcements.
Broadcast networks— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 31, 2023
Sept. 2 vs. Boise State: 12:30 pm PT on ABC
Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa: 2 pm PT on Pac-12 Network
Sept. 16 vs. MSU: 2 pm PT EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK https://t.co/eRpq9wW6dD
Yes, Peacock is a new Big Ten partner. Pac-12 had no say in that decision. https://t.co/XIhtw0gxNq— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 31, 2023
- Chris Vannini wrote about how this whole streaming landscape is *shocker* turning into total bullsh— um crap.
- And Christian Caple has 10 other Pac-12 matchups worth watching. And again, subscribe to Christian.
Hmm...
Three-star ‘24 UW QB commit EJ Caminong with five scheduled official visits this summer https://t.co/GUz5MejS7E— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 31, 2023
The questions kept getting more specific! #WCWS x @UWSoftball pic.twitter.com/IuauKjnxXK— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2023
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
