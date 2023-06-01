 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Dots: They replaced Baylee Klingler's bat with a lightsaber

Women's College World Series begins today friends!

By Gabey Lucas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: APR 17 Oregon at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Women's College World Series starts today!

UW's site has their little tournament hub here.

This is adorable and funny:

Meanwhile, use NIL for good to buy stuff and pay Ruby for it!

Or you can just do this:

Along with Sami Reynolds, Baylee, and Ruby, Madi Huskey gets some recognition:

In more awful news:

Oh yeah, which is kind of burying the lede, because that all came from some schedule announcements.

Hmm...

Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.

