Thursday Dots: They replaced Baylee Klingler's bat with a lightsaber

Women's College World Series starts today!

UW's site has their little tournament hub here.

Oh shit they're letting Baylee play with a lightsaber https://t.co/KcaizSYSNk — De UW Dawg Pound (@UWonSBN) May 31, 2023

This is adorable and funny:

Go inside the mind of @rubymeylan when she was brought to tears after clinching a spot in the #WCWS.



The @UWSoftball pitcher breaks down the emotional moment pic.twitter.com/QJbxJ9TvgL — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 1, 2023

Meanwhile, use NIL for good to buy stuff and pay Ruby for it!

Huskies fans - we’re excited to work with UW star pitcher Ruby Meylan on our latest NIL partnership. The regular season may be over, but she’s just getting started!



: Tees are available below in adult and youth sizes - support Ruby and root on the Huskies in the WCWS tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/f7b7hiErnN — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) May 31, 2023

Or you can just do this:

By the numbers:

1️⃣ day ‘till the Dawgs start the Women’s World Series.

% of donations to the Montlake Futures Softball Fund support NIL for UW softball.

Learn more: https://t.co/IXRWse8MsF pic.twitter.com/iQKAH8OJaT — Montlake Futures (@montlakefutures) May 31, 2023

Along with Sami Reynolds, Baylee, and Ruby, Madi Huskey gets some recognition:

D1Softball released their All-American teams and would ya look at that, it's a couple of Dawgs.

In more awful news:

UW-Michigan State to be aired exclusively on Peacock pic.twitter.com/P36Q2Jr169 — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) May 31, 2023

Oh yeah, which is kind of burying the lede, because that all came from some schedule announcements.

Broadcast networks



Sept. 2 vs. Boise State: 12:30 pm PT on ABC

Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa: 2 pm PT on Pac-12 Network

Sept. 16 vs. MSU: 2 pm PT EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK https://t.co/eRpq9wW6dD — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 31, 2023

Yes, Peacock is a new Big Ten partner. Pac-12 had no say in that decision. https://t.co/XIhtw0gxNq — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 31, 2023

And Christian Caple has 10 other Pac-12 matchups worth watching. And again, subscribe to Christian.

Hmm...

Three-star ‘24 UW QB commit EJ Caminong with five scheduled official visits this summer https://t.co/GUz5MejS7E — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 31, 2023

