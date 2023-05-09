Tuesday Dots: O-Line Add-On

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel from The Seattle Times has the story on the newest offensive lineman commit Paki Finau.
- Dawgman posted a commitment impact of Paki Finau and how it impacts the 2024 recruiting class and future roster.
- Christian Caple takes a look at the attrition in the 2021 class
Washington has lost 9 of its 17 signees in the 2021 recruiting class. That's about 52.9% — or right at the Pac-12 average for attrition from that cycle.— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) May 9, 2023
Inside the numbers here:https://t.co/gG4vmb9Gan
- Michael Penix Jr. had a Birthday this week, another year wiser.
Happy birthday QB @themikepenix #Penix4Heisman #BeLikeMike pic.twitter.com/HCutxHkViU— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 8, 2023
- Welcome Paki Finau!!
Truly Blessed, lets roll!! ☔️ @UW_Football @KalenDeBoer @GrubbRyan @scotthuffUW @WilliamInge1 @PlayerProMorgan @NickMonica63 @coachmetty @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/yX0BZSoD5t— Paki Finau✍ (@pakifinau53) May 8, 2023
- Not much of a surprise but still cool to see Michael Penix Jr. on any Top 10 list
Top 10 NFL QB Prospects in the 2024 draft class per @PFF https://t.co/n9mHVup7Ej pic.twitter.com/K2yr5nCijQ— On3 (@On3sports) May 8, 2023
More Dots
- Washington Huskies Basketball Commit Wesley Yates put on a show at the Ball Is Life All-American game with 26 points and by winning the 3-point contest
Washington commit Wesley Yates III at the 2023 @Ballislife All-American Game! @thewesleyyates_ pic.twitter.com/hefRZucjtY— Nate Buss (@n8buss) May 8, 2023
- Reminder that Bark at the Park is today!
Bark at the Park AND $2 Tuesday?— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 8, 2023
Tomorrow's gonna be a day at Husky Ballpark!
ℹ️ https://t.co/RxwiLHMy9A pic.twitter.com/M5qE8DIGh2
- The Dawgs took care of business this weekend across the mountains.
The Dawgs got loose on The Palouse. pic.twitter.com/3TQ5k9Di4j— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 8, 2023
- The original cut of the movie
How do you like them apples??? pic.twitter.com/QbVShOvXvH— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 8, 2023
- Good Vibes for both the Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams
The Huskies flip the switch to this week— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 8, 2023
UW heads to Pac-12s ranked and 2⃣4⃣ nationally.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/bMpDLbdHXg
