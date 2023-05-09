 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: O-Line Add-On

As Michael Penix Jr. Celebrated his Birthday, the Huskies Welcomed a highly coveted Recruit

By Tom_Adamski
Colorado v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Christian Caple takes a look at the attrition in the 2021 class

  • Michael Penix Jr. had a Birthday this week, another year wiser.

  • Welcome Paki Finau!!

  • Not much of a surprise but still cool to see Michael Penix Jr. on any Top 10 list

More Dots

  • Washington Huskies Basketball Commit Wesley Yates put on a show at the Ball Is Life All-American game with 26 points and by winning the 3-point contest

  • Reminder that Bark at the Park is today!

  • The Dawgs took care of business this weekend across the mountains.

  • The original cut of the movie

  • Good Vibes for both the Men’s and Women’s Track & Field teams

