Woof: Huskies Land 4 Star 2024 Offensive Lineman

Happy Monday Husky fans. The Husky staff got some great news today when 4 star offensive lineman Paki Finau from Oak Hills HS, CA committed to UW. Finau, who is rated as the 216th best player in the 2024 class by 247sports, committed to UW over offers from Cal, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and Arizona. Listed at around 6’4” and 270 pounds, the Husky staff have been recruiting Finau pretty heavily (he has been at the top of their board for offensive lineman in the class). With Finau in the boat the Huskies will look to add a few more bodies on the offensive line to wrap up the 2024 offensive line class, but landing Finau is a massive win for the Husky staff. It sounds like he has the versatility to play anywhere and I would expect he should be ready to battle for a starting job after a redshirt year.

Finau is the 3rd commit in the class, and first offensive lineman in the 202 class. Husky nation please welcome Paki.