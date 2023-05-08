 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Dots: Dealing on the Diamonds

Husky Softball finishes regular season on a high note

By andrewberg7
/ new
NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 22 Playoff Regional - Seattle v Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Since you poured the wine for me and tightened up my shoes

I hate to leave you sittin there, composin lonesome Dots

  • Husky Baseball followed a similar trajectory to take the Apple Cup series. The Dawgs dropped the first, won the second, then broke out offensively to win the series on Sunday. UW won 8-2 in Pullman to improve to 13-10 in Pac-12 play for the season.

  • The annual APR ratings were released on Friday and UW athletics continued to rank among the best in the conference in virtually every sport. It might be easier to list the sports that didn’t rank in the top three in the Pac in academic success, but here are a few highlights: Softball 1st, Men’s Soccer 1st, Women’s Basketball 2nd, Football 3rd.

  • The Windemere Cup picked a great weekend of Settle weather to get people outside. The Huskies rose to the occasion and pummeled visitors from the Australian national team.

  • Old friend Raymond Lucas Jr. analyzed the biggest trap games on the schedule for each Pac-12 team for 247 Sports. Raymond highlighted the Dawgs’ trip to Tucson as a potential pitfall. You can seemingly never go wrong by saying that UW will have a more difficult time than expected when traveling to the state of Arizona.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...