Monday Dots: Dealing on the Diamonds

On the last episode of All We Hear is Purple, Gabey and I discussed how the UW Softball team had managed to put together a very solid season without a definitive game or series that demonstrated their bona fides as a national contender. The Dawgs seemingly answered that question this weekend with some of their best play of the year on the road against #6 Stanford. The two top-10 teams split the first two games with a combined score of 2-2 before UW beat up on the Cardinal 8-0 in the finale. The wins catapulted the Huskies ahead of Stanford to finish second in the Pac-12 regular season standings.

Husky Baseball followed a similar trajectory to take the Apple Cup series. The Dawgs dropped the first, won the second, then broke out offensively to win the series on Sunday. UW won 8-2 in Pullman to improve to 13-10 in Pac-12 play for the season.

The annual APR ratings were released on Friday and UW athletics continued to rank among the best in the conference in virtually every sport. It might be easier to list the sports that didn’t rank in the top three in the Pac in academic success, but here are a few highlights: Softball 1st, Men’s Soccer 1st, Women’s Basketball 2nd, Football 3rd.

The Windemere Cup picked a great weekend of Settle weather to get people outside. The Huskies rose to the occasion and pummeled visitors from the Australian national team.

If you’re here for football news, there’s always football news. Christian Caple had a “home and home” discussion with Oregon writer Tyler Alger. They covered the optimistic states for both programs, but also some of the goings on through the rest of the conference.

Old friend Raymond Lucas Jr. analyzed the biggest trap games on the schedule for each Pac-12 team for 247 Sports. Raymond highlighted the Dawgs’ trip to Tucson as a potential pitfall. You can seemingly never go wrong by saying that UW will have a more difficult time than expected when traveling to the state of Arizona.

