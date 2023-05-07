Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Some New Offers That Have Gone Out

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff have been on the road doing a ton of evaluations and checking out prospects all over the country. A few new offers have gone out over the last couple of weeks and here is a look at a few of the more notable offers:

3 star defensive back Dontae Carter from Steele HS, TX has seen his recruitment blow up over the last couple of months. The 6’1”, 175 pound safety has gotten offers from Nebraska, Texas Tech, Missouri, and UW. Last season Carter accounted for 63 tackles, with 7 interceptions. Carter is a pretty good athlete, and he has good size for the defensive backfield (it sounds like he has only played DB for 1 year). The Husky coaches have been aggressive in Texas so far this year (19 offers going out in the state). Carter is rated as the 48th best safety in the 2024 class (by 247sports).

Butte College offensive tackle Connor Gilbreath was also offered by the Husky staff. Listed at around 6’5” and 270 pounds currently, Gilbreath has picked up offers from Miami and UW and is hearing from other schools like Louisville, and Nebraska. It sounds like the Husky staff is pushing to add him to their 2023 class, but Gilbreath is still mulling his options. With Troy Fautanu leaving after the 2023 season, and Roger Rosengarten a candidate for the NFL draft the Husky staff will be looking at adding some more tackles for the 2024 season and Gilbreath will have 3 years of eligibility left.

3 star quarterback Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA was another prospect who was offered by the Husky staff recently. Listed at 6’4” and around 190 pounds, Davis has good size and a good arm (he is just starting to blow up on the recruiting front). With offers from Oregon State, Minnesota, WSU, and now UW Davis is likely to see a bump in his recruiting ranking (he’s rated as the 84th best quarterback in the 2024 class ). Last year Davis threw for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns (he also had 3 rushing touchdowns). With a quarterback already in the fold in the 2024 class (EJ Caminong), the Huskies are looking at adding another to the class to help balance out the roster and make sure they have enough QB’s on the roster.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp (if you aren’t already). Have a great day Husky fans.