Friday Dots: Windermere Weekend

The Windermere Cup is tomorrow for UW Rowing down at the cut while softball closest out the regular season at Stanford

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Washington extended an offer to a JUCO DB out of San Mateo College as they continue to look for potential reinforcements to the secondary for this year.

Rowing Dots

Softball Dots

  • It’s an important weekend for Husky softball with a road series at Stanford in the final games of the regular season. They have a chance to clinch 2nd place in the conference and will hope to move up into the top-8 of the rankings.

Bonus Ultimate Dot

  • If you enjoy top shelf UW athletes then take a few minutes and check out the highlight reel for UW Element’s Abby Hecko. For those unaware, the Callahan is the Player of the Year award in college ultimate. She’s a ton of fun to watch and will hope to lead UW back to at least the title game again as she did 2 years ago.

