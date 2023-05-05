Friday Dots: Windermere Weekend

Football Dots
- Christian Caple spoke with one of the Colorado beat writers about what it has been like covering the most chaotic roster reshaping in college football history.
Washington Husky EDGE Bralen Trice Named To Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List @chris_fetters @kimgrinolds @dawgman247 @jackmccauley_ @JoshuaWodka @aaronwbeach @UW_Football #GoHuskies #PurpleReign https://t.co/bmZsHrOHmc via @247sports— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) May 4, 2023
It won't gain headlines, but Tyler Hughes — who just joined UW's staff as an offensive quality control coach — is a nice under-the-radar addition. He spent the last three seasons as an offensive assistant with the Patriots, and was previously the head coach at DII Minot State.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 4, 2023
- Washington extended an offer to a JUCO DB out of San Mateo College as they continue to look for potential reinforcements to the secondary for this year.
After a great talk w/ @CoachJuice6 i’m truly blessed and favored to have received a D1 offer to the University of Washington ⚪️ @Ogthetruth @coachTcsm @tlbutler5 @Coach_Sekona @hardee9596 #AGTG #csmisdbu #Ogisdbu pic.twitter.com/PZca25zhb9— Ja'ir Smith (@Jair_Smith04) May 4, 2023
- The coaches were also busy with offers out to kids in future classes including: 2026 WR Andre Nickerson Jr., 2026 DL Brock Harris, and 2025 OL Champ Taulealea.
Rowing Dots
- The Seattle Times helps get you ready for Saturday talking with Husky coaches about why the coxswain is so important.
We look forward to this every year - Windermere Cup & Opening Day are this Saturday on the Montlake Cut!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 3, 2023
Info: https://t.co/XGteqJU8HK #GoHuskies x @UW_Rowing pic.twitter.com/tZbOVXiQqf
Softball Dots
- It’s an important weekend for Husky softball with a road series at Stanford in the final games of the regular season. They have a chance to clinch 2nd place in the conference and will hope to move up into the top-8 of the rankings.
The Huskies can cement themselves as the second seed in the Pac-12 Tournament with a good showing against the Cardinal, and maybe get a chance at a top eight seed with a sweep.— D1Softball (@D1Softball) May 4, 2023
: @UWSoftball
https://t.co/gydx7mAlU2 pic.twitter.com/zkPfxeYVCI
Bonus Ultimate Dot
- If you enjoy top shelf UW athletes then take a few minutes and check out the highlight reel for UW Element’s Abby Hecko. For those unaware, the Callahan is the Player of the Year award in college ultimate. She’s a ton of fun to watch and will hope to lead UW back to at least the title game again as she did 2 years ago.
Loading comments...