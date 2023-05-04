Q&A With A 2024 Linebacker Target

Happy Thursday Husky fans. I was fortunate to be able to talk with a 2024 linebacker target this week. 3 star linebacker Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA recently visited UW after being offered and had glowing remarks about the program. Here is what he had to say:

You were offered recently by UW. How was the process of getting an offer from UW?

They were looking at me throughout the year and coach Inge called and offered me over the phone.

You also recently visited UW. How did that visit go and what were the highlights?

The visit was great and people were nice. The coaching staff made it feel like another home, and we watched the scrimmage. The team looked great.

Coach Inge recruited one of your former teammates- Deven Bryant. Have you and Deven talked about playing together?

Yessir me and Deven talk all the time about UW. He tells me the run downs and I can for sure see my self sharing the field with DB (Deven Bryant) for 3 more years.

How would you describe yourself as a player?

I would describe myself as a Athlete who is very coachable. Wherever a coach would put me I can play that position. I am very fast with a high motor and I play with an intent to kill but also high IQ.

What position is UW recruiting you to?

UW said they can see me playing a Will backer or also a come down safety that’s in the post…. I’m not locked in a certain position and open to play something other than linebacker

What other schools are you looking at?

Tennessee and Oklahoma for the most part

You scheduled a visit to UW are you planning on visiting any other schools?

Probably those two schools I mentioned being interested in.

What are you looking for in a school that you commit to

I am looking for a coaching staff that values my talent and and really understands that I could impact their school right away.

House is rated by 247sports as the 109th best linebacker in the 2024 class, but will likely see his stock jump after this next season progresses. Listed at around 6’1” and 205 pounds, House has good speed which is what the Husky staff is really look for in linebackers that they are bringing into the program. The Huskies will be getting an official visit from house on the 23rd of June and the coaches would love to add to him to their 2024 class.