Wednesday Dots: Destination Dawgs

- Follow along with Sami Reynolds and the UW Softball team as they travel to OKC!
Travel day vlog with @ReynoldsSami #MightyAreTheWomen x #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/gzEOetFOxR— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 31, 2023
- Husky Baseball on their way to the World Series as well.
What's the title of this 90's R&B album? pic.twitter.com/QtQkDM0hG8— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 31, 2023
- If I recall correctly, Washington went on to win the Women’s College World Series that year:
On this day in 2009, Niki Williams set a #WCWS record with 7 RBI, one of which was a grand slam, in @UWSoftball’s 9-8 loss to Georgia (9 inn.). pic.twitter.com/q6TgOKDxf9— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2023
- Christian Caple opens up the mailbag and answers questions about Jen Cohen and the USC AD job, filling Husky Stadium, and more.
- This will be an extremely fun group to watch this year:
Washington WR Core— RouteGod (@RouteGod) May 27, 2023
Day 2: splits 1s&2s https://t.co/bgFU3n4Kcx pic.twitter.com/sJhnkYsJz6
- Is Washington a real contender for the National Championship? 247 Sports does not seem to think so.
- The NCAA video game is coming out next year, and The Athletic puts together their All-Game team.
- Vannini is spot-on! The Pat White/Steve Slayton combo was a cheat code as they say these days:
Without a doubt, the most-feared duo in NCAA Football video game history. https://t.co/jNHoAxRLQP pic.twitter.com/tf2zodqVXa— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 31, 2023
