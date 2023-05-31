 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Destination Dawgs

Baseball and softball head off to the College World Series, Christian Caple opens the mailbag, and the all time NCAA Football video game players.

By Jeff Gorman
What about the price that will,

Oh surely be paid.

Those that gave up on love,

Love will have it’s day.

I ain’t givin’ up on Dots.

Dots

  • Follow along with Sami Reynolds and the UW Softball team as they travel to OKC!

  • Husky Baseball on their way to the World Series as well.

  • If I recall correctly, Washington went on to win the Women’s College World Series that year:

  • This will be an extremely fun group to watch this year:

  • Vannini is spot-on! The Pat White/Steve Slayton combo was a cheat code as they say these days:

