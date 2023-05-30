 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Diamond Dawg Dancin’

UW Baseball And Softball Are Both Dancing This Week

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 26 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - UCLA v Washington Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Diamond Dawgs

  • The Huskies are heading to Oklahoma for Regionals

  • The Field is set for the Stillwater Regional.

  • Relive the moment....

  • UW Softball Stealing home and stealing hearts.

  • Good luck to both teams this week!

  • ICYMI, a Podcast Interview with Rome Odunze

  • The Huskies are getting some action in Vegas right now.

  • Happy Birthday to former Husky and #1 pick Markelle Fultz!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...