Tuesday Dots: Diamond Dawg Dancin’

Diamond Dawgs
- Mike Vorel Covers the Washington Huskies heading to the NCAA Baseball Tournament as a #3 seed.
- The Huskies are heading to Oklahoma for Regionals
The Dawgs are dancing!— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 29, 2023
Washington has earned a bid to the NCAA Stillwater Regional! pic.twitter.com/PggFnAg0cI
- The Field is set for the Stillwater Regional.
STILLWATER REGIONAL— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023
1️⃣ Oklahoma State
4️⃣ Oral Roberts
3️⃣ Washington
2️⃣ DBU#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/05KKkfdlQr
- Relive the moment....
The moment we’ve been waiting for all season… pic.twitter.com/TWQUllyjqP— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 29, 2023
- UW Softball Stealing home and stealing hearts.
Vote for the #RoadToWCWS Photo of the Week— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 29, 2023
1️⃣ @AlabamaSB Pure joy
2️⃣ @FSU_Softball Senior class signing off
3️⃣ @Utah_Softball Making a splash
4️⃣ @UWSoftball Stealing home pic.twitter.com/6Kiz8gSvBM
- Good luck to both teams this week!
Schools That Made Both NCAA Baseball & Softball Tournaments ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/83hH80cS6m— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) May 29, 2023
- ICYMI, a Podcast Interview with Rome Odunze
If you are looking for a fun video to watch or listen to this Memorial Day, consider watching my interview with Washington WR Rome Odunze. We chat about his football journey from recruitment to the NFL draft.— Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) May 29, 2023
Watch & Subscribe https://t.co/BRq27HWrAT pic.twitter.com/pPC5SakT5Z
- The Huskies are getting some action in Vegas right now.
"Washington is one that bettors are interested in. We opened 60/1 and are now 35/1. They're interested in the Huskies much more than Oregon in the Pac-10." – @CaesarsSports lead #CFB trader Joey Feazel— Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) May 29, 2023
Much more in @VegasInsider #CFP Futures Odds Report:https://t.co/Y1LO3BIHMK
- Happy Birthday to former Husky and #1 pick Markelle Fultz!
Happy Birthday, Markelle! #TougherTogether x #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/HCS3i4VNWs— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) May 29, 2023
