Wednesday Dots: New Dawg Houses

Hush now, child, and don’t you cry

Your folks might understand you, by and by

Just move on up

Toward your Dots

Football Dots

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach released his post-spring top 25 and has the Huskies ranked inside the top-15.

Thanks to the commenters for this one: CBS has a way-too-early top 25 with the Huskies at #5.

When the Sav’ell Smalls news hit, the obvious question was “where will he go?” It appears we have our answer as he’ll be joining Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Huskies don’t play the Buffaloes this season.

News broke yesterday afternoon that RB Aaron Dumas and DL Siaosi Finau were entering the transfer portal. Mike Vorel wrote about their decisions.

September 2nd can’t come soon enough:

Basketball Dots

Washington is adding three transfers to its 2023 roster in hopes of righting the ship. One of them is Savhir Wheeler, who led the SEC in assist for two straight seasons:

Then there’s Moses Wood, a 6-8 forward who averaged 16 points per game last season: