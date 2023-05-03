Wednesday Dots: New Dawg Houses

Hush now, child, and don’t you cry
- ESPN’s Mark Schlabach released his post-spring top 25 and has the Huskies ranked inside the top-15.
- Thanks to the commenters for this one: CBS has a way-too-early top 25 with the Huskies at #5.
- When the Sav’ell Smalls news hit, the obvious question was “where will he go?” It appears we have our answer as he’ll be joining Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Huskies don’t play the Buffaloes this season.
Let’s rock @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/AbjNJH8rl6— Sav’ell Smalls (@SavvySmalls_9) May 2, 2023
- News broke yesterday afternoon that RB Aaron Dumas and DL Siaosi Finau were entering the transfer portal. Mike Vorel wrote about their decisions.
- September 2nd can’t come soon enough:
Day dreaming pic.twitter.com/VTGVoY7P6Z— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 3, 2023
Basketball Dots
- Washington is adding three transfers to its 2023 roster in hopes of righting the ship. One of them is Savhir Wheeler, who led the SEC in assist for two straight seasons:
Let's hear it for our newest DAWG @sahvir_!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) May 3, 2023
>> https://t.co/2llml3jZY8#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/Ya38Gqftdj
- Then there’s Moses Wood, a 6-8 forward who averaged 16 points per game last season:
We'd like to officially welcome @Mo_Birdy to Montlake!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) May 3, 2023
>> https://t.co/2llml3jZY8#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/OiebaVG7tD
- Finally, Anthony Holland joins the UW after averaging nearly 10 and 6 for Fresno State last season.
Help us welcome our new DAWG, @antholland23!— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) May 2, 2023
>> https://t.co/2llml3jZY8#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/y3cSWC4QBm
