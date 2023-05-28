Recruiting Roundup: UW Makes The Cut For Several Prospects

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky staff have been busy the last couple of months (as we have discussed they have been on the road checking out prospects at their schools). Now that we are heading into June the Husky staff will pivot to heading out to satellite camps, hosting official visitors, and host their own camps.

The month of June will be critical for the Husky staff in their 2024 recruiting efforts. A couple of prospects have narrowed their lists, which includes UW. Here is a look at those prospects:

4 star inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi from Campbell Hall HS, CA narrowed his list to a top 5 of Utah, Michigan State, Texas, Oregon, and UW. Rated as the 17th best linebacker in the 2024 class, Mothudi is an active linebacker that the Huskies are really looking for in their linebackers. Listed at 6’3” and around 220 pounds, Mothudi seems to be favoring Oregon and UW which will be a crucial battle to monitor. Mothudi is set to visit UW on the 16th of June.

4 star offensive lineman Manasse Itete from Modesto Catholic HS, CA narrowed his list to a top 5, which included UW, Florida State, Oregon State, Utah, and USC. Itete, who is rated as the 12th best offensive tackle in the 2024 class. The Huskies offered Itete relatively late and it’s a promising sign that they were still in his top 5. I would assume they will try and bring him in for an official visit at some point. Listed at 6’5” and around 290 pounds, Itete is a good looking prospect (who is relatively new to the game of football- he moved to the USA a few years ago).

3 star defensive end Deshawn Warner from Desert Edge HS, AZ recently narrowed his list to a top 4 of Texas, Kansas, Oregon State, and UW. Rated as the 98th best edge in the country by 247sports, Warner is a good looking edge prospect who will visit UW on the 20th of June. Listed at 6’4” and around 225 pounds, Warner has good size for the position and is a prospect to monitor. The Huskies will likely take 2-3 edges in the 2024 class and Warner is a prospect the Husky staff really like.

That is all for today and as always follow me @asieverkropp.