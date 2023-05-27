After last night’s opening of the offensive floodgates with an 8-0 victory to take a 1-0 series lead against the Ragin’ Cajuns, winning today’s game would ensure the Huskies secured a spot in Oklahoma City later this week. They did just that, winning 2-0 and punching their ticket to the College World Series.

Early on in the game, it looked like a repeat of the last game, where both sides refused to give an inch. However, instead of an offensive explosion, the Dawgs stepped up when needed and produced just enough. Lindsay Lopez started the game on the mound for the Huskies, where despite early traffic on the base paths, no runs were surrendered, and the defense held up their end.

The offense waited until the right moment to break the scoreless tie scoring in the top of the sixth off of a Madison Huskey sac fly to center, followed by a great display of small ball. Brooklyn Carter, who was sent in to pinch run for Kelley Lynch in the top of the seventh and was on third base at the time, ended up catching the pitcher and catcher by surprise, stealing home and scoring the game winning run in the process.

Ruby Meylan relieved Lopez in the bottom of the inning, getting the save and securing a victory for the Huskies, who move on to their 15th Women’s College World Series and first since 2019. They will wait to see who they will face on June 1st as they play the winner of tomorrow’s #15 Utah vs. San Diego State contest.

It’s been a great ride so far in this season and this tournament and we can’t wait to see where it goes next! Go Dawgs!