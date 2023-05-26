Friday Dots: Tourney Time

Baseball Dots
- The #3 seed Huskies defeated #4 seed USC by a score of 8-3 yesterday afternoon to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals. Cam Clayton went 3 for 4 with 2 runs and an RBI while Stu Fiesland III pitched 5.2 innings giving up 2 ER for the win.
- Washington will play at 2:30p today on Pac-12 Network versus the #6 seed Oregon who clinched a spot by upsetting Stanford in extra innings late last night. It will be #1 Stanford vs. #8 Arizona in the other semifinal. (The original version of this said we were playing Arizona which would’ve been the case had Stanford held onto the 3-run lead they had when I went to bed last night).
Survive. And. Advance.— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 26, 2023
The Dawgs are headed to the #Pac12BSB Semis! pic.twitter.com/eDJgDswrgT
Softball Dots
- Coming off their crazy comeback last weekend, now the Huskies host Louisiana in a best of 3 series in Super Regionals beginning at 7p tonight on ESPN. Although if you have an option to stream the game online or through ESPN+ that might be the better option since the spacing between games is not enough to have them end on time before UW plays.
- Christian Caple wrote about last Sunday’s comeback which has become a mainstay under coach Heather Tarr.
- So did our own Gabey Lucas if you missed it earlier in the week.
PREVIEW | Washington set for Super Regional against Louisiana this weekend at Husky Softball Stadium— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 25, 2023
Release: https://t.co/UQFZHso1So
Tournament Central: https://t.co/KKLBa3RMx6#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/CZ0gbaG36v
Ultimate Dots
This weekend is the D-1 College Championships for Ultimate which started about an hour ago. Washington is represented in both the men’s and women’s divisions. 20 teams make the field in each and there is a 5-team round robin pool play that takes place on Friday/Saturday with the top-3 teams in each pool advancing to bracket play on Saturday/Sunday/Monday.
- Games up until the semifinals will be aired on Ultiworld available by subscription (it’s $16.99 for full access). The semis will be on ESPN+ and the finals will air on ESPNU.
- The #8 seed Washington Element (women’s) will have their game vs. #1 overall seed (and 2-time defending champ) North Carolina streamed at 7:30a PT this morning or about an hour after this is published. They will also have a game streamed on Saturday at 10a PT against UCLA but without commentary.
- The #16 seed Washington Sundodgers (men’s) have a game happening right now against #5 Pittsburgh without announcers. They also play #12 Texas in a solo game with a full announcing booth at 10a this morning.
- Washington’s Abby Hecko is one of 5 finalists for the Callahan award in the women’s division (national player of the year). In case you missed her highlight video a few weeks, do yourself a favor and check it out.
