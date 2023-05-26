Friday Dots: Tourney Time

Baseball Dots

The #3 seed Huskies defeated #4 seed USC by a score of 8-3 yesterday afternoon to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals. Cam Clayton went 3 for 4 with 2 runs and an RBI while Stu Fiesland III pitched 5.2 innings giving up 2 ER for the win.

Washington will play at 2:30p today on Pac-12 Network versus the #6 seed Oregon who clinched a spot by upsetting Stanford in extra innings late last night. It will be #1 Stanford vs. #8 Arizona in the other semifinal. (The original version of this said we were playing Arizona which would’ve been the case had Stanford held onto the 3-run lead they had when I went to bed last night).

Survive. And. Advance.



The Dawgs are headed to the #Pac12BSB Semis! pic.twitter.com/eDJgDswrgT — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 26, 2023

Softball Dots

Coming off their crazy comeback last weekend, now the Huskies host Louisiana in a best of 3 series in Super Regionals beginning at 7p tonight on ESPN. Although if you have an option to stream the game online or through ESPN+ that might be the better option since the spacing between games is not enough to have them end on time before UW plays.

Christian Caple wrote about last Sunday’s comeback which has become a mainstay under coach Heather Tarr.

So did our own Gabey Lucas if you missed it earlier in the week.

PREVIEW | Washington set for Super Regional against Louisiana this weekend at Husky Softball Stadium



Release: https://t.co/UQFZHso1So

Tournament Central: https://t.co/KKLBa3RMx6#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/CZ0gbaG36v — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 25, 2023

Ultimate Dots

This weekend is the D-1 College Championships for Ultimate which started about an hour ago. Washington is represented in both the men’s and women’s divisions. 20 teams make the field in each and there is a 5-team round robin pool play that takes place on Friday/Saturday with the top-3 teams in each pool advancing to bracket play on Saturday/Sunday/Monday.