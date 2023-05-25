Thursday Dots: What's Love Got To Do With It

Good morning, would you like some dots? Well then, for I am a benevolent overlord, some dots you shall have.
To the dots!
- Christian Caple wrote about Larry Scott's f*ckery and how the implications complicate UW's financials.
- I wrote a thing, which normally I wouldn't link to stuff on this website that's now more than a day old even, but screw it, it's a light #content day. (If you know me, you know how much I love* the word and concept of content. Just love it.) Anyways, it's about Coach Tarr and some other stuff. Read it if you haven't already and want to, or don't.
Speaking of:
Hear from head coach Heather Tarr, senior Jadelyn Allchin and senior Brooke Nelson ahead of this weekend's Super Regional at Husky Softball Stadium!#MightyAreTheWomenhttps://t.co/ZEOxZar5wi— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 24, 2023
FRIDAY BROADCAST UPDATE— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 23, 2023
(3) @FSU_Softball vs. (14) @UGASoftball will be on ESPN at 8 PM ET
(12) @NUSBcats vs. (5) @AlabamaSB will be on ESPN2 at 8 PM ET
@RaginCajunsSB vs. (7) @UWSoftball will be on ESPN at 10 PM ET
@AztecSoftball vs. (15) @Utah_Softball… pic.twitter.com/hZPgIRzo8M
Christian and Danny's weekly podcast:
Say who?— Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) May 25, 2023
Say pod!https://t.co/MCxCYyoUrV
Day one saw 3⃣ Dawgs hop on the bus to Austin with 7⃣ earning a chance to join them Friday— Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) May 25, 2023
Recap >> https://t.co/TX1u9GdKw9#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/Maw4mjFOFi
The UW women will compete this Friday thru Sunday at 2023 NCAA Championships in Pennshauken, N.J.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) May 24, 2023
Here are all of the details:https://t.co/gLucFR1PH3#RowingU x #WomenOfWashington pic.twitter.com/8WsRp95dpZ
And lastly:
.@UW_Football season— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 25, 2023
We're days away, Husky Nation! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/OdFOXB0gUr
*Absolutely despise.
Do good things, don't do bad things, and bow down to Washington.
