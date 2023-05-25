Thursday Dots: What's Love Got To Do With It

FRIDAY BROADCAST UPDATE



(3) @FSU_Softball vs. (14) @UGASoftball will be on ESPN at 8 PM ET



(12) @NUSBcats vs. (5) @AlabamaSB will be on ESPN2 at 8 PM ET



@RaginCajunsSB vs. (7) @UWSoftball will be on ESPN at 10 PM ET



@AztecSoftball vs. (15) @Utah_Softball… pic.twitter.com/hZPgIRzo8M