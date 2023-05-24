Wednesday Dots: The Other Diamond Dawgs

It’s not really work,
- Softball is rightfully receiving tons of attention, but there’s another bat-and-ball UW team beginning tournament play today. Husky Baseball plays UCLA today at 2:30pm:
PREVIEW | Tourney time ⏰— Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) May 23, 2023
https://t.co/pOM4167SgR pic.twitter.com/lkLn2YFiwb
- Mike Vorel writes how this UW baseball team feels its one of the best in the country and can prove it starting today in the Pac-12 tournament.
- Softball plays in a best of three series this weekend against Louisiana. If you don’t already have a ticket, you’ll be watching at home:
‼️— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 23, 2023
We are officially sold out of all tickets for this weekend's Super Regional!#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/w44FjR2vHC
- Re-ranking the 16 teams in the Super Regional, where does UW fall?
The 16 super regional teams in the 2023 DI softball tournament, re-ranked @michellachester re-ranked the remaining teams in the tournament. How would you rank them?— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 24, 2023
➡️ https://t.co/6kIZgqVv9H#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/bJEdXbWt7f
- In the broader world of the NCAA, they released their findings from their sports betting survey. I’m sure that’s something we can all agree we want the NCAA to stay far away from.
"Overall, the present survey found that sports wagering is pervasive among 18- to 22-year-olds, with 58% having engaged in at least one sports betting activity."https://t.co/zWaSFxojne— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) May 24, 2023
- In the world of football recruiting, EDGE target Deshawn Warner chatted about his upcoming Montlake visit.
- I think this is saying that we have a 25% chance to win 10 or more games. Would you take those odds right now?
Updated Realistic Expectations:— Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) May 23, 2023
Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/FQQUFTiUXp
- Champagne Larry is the gift that keeps on giving:
The Pac-12 should take Larry Scott to court to get back every dollar he ever earned from those schools above min wage. There's probably no legal basis but they could just say "your honor, come on" and see what happens https://t.co/JMnLRHaNSM— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) May 23, 2023
