Tuesday Dots: Bark For Barkins

Former Oregon Cornerback Darren Barkins transfers to the University of Washington and UW Softball keeps rolling.

By Tom_Adamski
Washington v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • The Huskies land a new speedy transfer cornerback from the University of Oregon in Darren Barkins. Mike Vorel has the story.

  • Transfer Cornerback Darren Barkins announced his decision to head north and play for the Washington Huskies

  • Scott Eklund shares the latest and greatest updates in the world of Husky Football Recruiting.
  • Several Huskies made the Athlon Sports 23’ Preseason All-America Team

  • Pete Thamel has the Huskies in his top 7 and Pat McAfee is already dressed for Sailgaiting in Montlake.

  • A couple of familiar names in the top 50 Edge Rusher list.

Diamond Dawgs

  • So Washington Softball had a big weekend.

  • Only see one real option here.

  • The Dawg Diamond will be busy this weekend for Husky Softball.

