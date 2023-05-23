Tuesday Dots: Bark For Barkins

Football Dots
- The Huskies land a new speedy transfer cornerback from the University of Oregon in Darren Barkins. Mike Vorel has the story.
- Transfer Cornerback Darren Barkins announced his decision to head north and play for the Washington Huskies
committed! @UW_Football @TeamMakasi #yeeyee pic.twitter.com/WmxKvwigdJ— darren barkins (@darrenjbarkins) May 23, 2023
- Scott Eklund shares the latest and greatest updates in the world of Husky Football Recruiting.
We've got lots of updates and have added several new official visitors to @UW_Football's June visit list... https://t.co/eMU6lJwDQH pic.twitter.com/zHnhD3DhBM— Scott Eklund (@ScottEklund) May 22, 2023
- Several Huskies made the Athlon Sports 23’ Preseason All-America Team
☔️⚠️ - ‘23 Athlon Preseason All-America Team— Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 22, 2023
https://t.co/nEFVOf9tmp pic.twitter.com/o4KcNO40T0
- Pete Thamel has the Huskies in his top 7 and Pat McAfee is already dressed for Sailgaiting in Montlake.
"The Washington Huskies are a top seven team in College Football right from the jump"@PeteThamel #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XhgKnHWroA— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 22, 2023
- A couple of familiar names in the top 50 Edge Rusher list.
Top 50 Edge Rushers Entering The 2023 Season pic.twitter.com/Myah0B6ECD— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) May 22, 2023
Diamond Dawgs
- So Washington Softball had a big weekend.
️ HOW 'BOUT THOSE DAWGS?!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) May 22, 2023
The internet had some things to say about @UWSoftball's epic win last night on Montlake #GoHuskies x #MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/1GQ66VH2Dh
- Only see one real option here.
Vote for the #RoadToWCWS Photo of the Week— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 22, 2023
1️⃣ @LibertySB Safe at home
2️⃣ @OregonSB Cool her off
3️⃣ @StanfordSb Feeling super
4️⃣ @UWSoftball Comeback complete ✅ pic.twitter.com/JNB5Bf1aS3
- The Dawg Diamond will be busy this weekend for Husky Softball.
Ready for a weekend at Husky Softball Stadium!— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 22, 2023
Louisiana
Friday, May 26 - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, May 27 - 4 p.m. (TBD)
Sunday, May 28 - TBD (TBD)#MightyAreTheWomen x #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/tvtAj0zNJn
Loading comments...