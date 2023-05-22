Monday Dots: Screw it, let’s talk about Softball

It’s hard to find Dots with a heart of gold
When you’re living in a four-letter world
- When the Dawgs do something that has never happened before, I’ll dedicate a full Dots to the occasion. Down 6-0 in the final inning of a do-or-die game to go to the Super Regionals, UW rallied for seven runs to beat McNeese State and advance. It was the first time a team had ever overcome a six-run deficit in the final inning of an NCAA tournament game. Max Vrooman had our own recap of the game here.
- The Huskies had two games to beat McNeese once to advance. They lost the first game 1-0 due to a clutch pitching performance from Whitney Tate. Both teams put plenty of runners on base, but couldn’t push them across, which led to the cardiac nightcap.
- UW was down to its final out, still down 6-3, when Baylee Klingler grounded softly to short. The fielder’s only play was to second, but Megan Vandergrift beat the throw into second. That break opened things up for Sami Reynolds to deliver a bases-clearing double that tied the game and Madison Huskey followed it with the go-ahead single to center. Go Huskies has a recap of the game with lots of additional details, as well as a great photo gallery of the game.
For those of you messaging me about That Game That Inning TM: https://t.co/cPDawz1mK7— Gabey Lucas cant believe what uw softball just did (@Gabeynotgabby) May 22, 2023
- The Huskies will now host Louisiana, who knocked out LSU, in the Super-Regionals. The winner of next weekend’s best-of-three series will advance to the World Series. Game one starts on Friday and tickets go on sale on the 22nd.
With its back against the wall Sunday afternoon, @UWSoftball came away with one of the most improbable wins in recent memory to advance to the Super Regionals | via @vinnyspeziale https://t.co/NJAsGaGBxi— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) May 22, 2023
- The Seattle Times put the Dawgs on the front page (at least of the website. I have not seen a paper copy) with a great picture of the squad surrounding Coach Tarr. They pointed out the obvious, yet amazing, fact that it took 14 innings for UW to score, but then they released all their pent-up offense.
#MightyAreTheWomen of Washington— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 22, 2023
Couldn’t have done it without every single person on this team pic.twitter.com/7G2Q3q2RFq
So much trust, belief and fight in this team! Amazing win! Congratulations ladies! Go Dawgs! https://t.co/No2l4uJcIO— Kalen DeBoer (@KalenDeBoer) May 22, 2023
EPIC COMEBACK BY WASHINGTON‼️— ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2023
Down 6-0, the Huskies score SEVEN in the final inning to advance to the Super Regionals! pic.twitter.com/qiJVfP7TR8
The final out pic.twitter.com/Pxpd1Ymcef— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 22, 2023
I attended the entirety of the first game and the first four innings of the second. I was the problem. https://t.co/90pWCuSm6j— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) May 22, 2023
Miracle on Montlake— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 22, 2023
A 7-run 7th inning lifts @UWSoftball past McNeese in game seven to advance to its 17th Super Regional in program history.#Pac12SB | #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/nudt6kKGYU
Can put this one in the pantheon of most dramatic wins in program history, right next to UMass in 2009. https://t.co/q2bjFKWmk8— Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) May 22, 2023
