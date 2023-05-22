 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Screw it, let’s talk about Softball

Seniors lead Dawgs to stunning comeback, Super-Regionals

NCAA SOFTBALL: MAY 23 Playoff Regional - Michigan v Washington

  • When the Dawgs do something that has never happened before, I’ll dedicate a full Dots to the occasion. Down 6-0 in the final inning of a do-or-die game to go to the Super Regionals, UW rallied for seven runs to beat McNeese State and advance. It was the first time a team had ever overcome a six-run deficit in the final inning of an NCAA tournament game. Max Vrooman had our own recap of the game here.

  • The Huskies had two games to beat McNeese once to advance. They lost the first game 1-0 due to a clutch pitching performance from Whitney Tate. Both teams put plenty of runners on base, but couldn’t push them across, which led to the cardiac nightcap.

  • UW was down to its final out, still down 6-3, when Baylee Klingler grounded softly to short. The fielder’s only play was to second, but Megan Vandergrift beat the throw into second. That break opened things up for Sami Reynolds to deliver a bases-clearing double that tied the game and Madison Huskey followed it with the go-ahead single to center. Go Huskies has a recap of the game with lots of additional details, as well as a great photo gallery of the game.

  • The Huskies will now host Louisiana, who knocked out LSU, in the Super-Regionals. The winner of next weekend’s best-of-three series will advance to the World Series. Game one starts on Friday and tickets go on sale on the 22nd.

  • The Seattle Times put the Dawgs on the front page (at least of the website. I have not seen a paper copy) with a great picture of the squad surrounding Coach Tarr. They pointed out the obvious, yet amazing, fact that it took 14 innings for UW to score, but then they released all their pent-up offense.

